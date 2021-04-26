We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Indah House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Indah House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Save this project
Indah House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

© Andre Nazareth© Andre Nazareth© Andre Nazareth© Andre Nazareth+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Angra dos Reis, Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2011
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Hoy, Lattice Marcenaria, Lumini, Marmoraria Santa Cruz, Mekal, Metalbagno
  • Lighting:Mingrone
  • Joiners And Frames:Lattice
  • Kitchen:Formaplas
  • Engineer:Construtora Jequitibá
  • Landscape:Ether Daemon e Alexandra Marcondes Martins
  • City:Angra dos Reis
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. The implementation of this project was determined by the property’s privileged landscape, located on Brazil’s Emerald Coast. Its main entry access is given through vertical circulation in natural stone, set about a historic fig tree. The construction concept entailslanding over a plateau and developing across axis of pathways established by the project’s sectorization.Divided into specific areas, the architectural program delineates open spaces oriented to the amplest view. A pivoting wooden totem with asymbolic graphic schemewarmly welcomes home both owner and guests through the main central axis.

Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth

Each of the project’s three blocks, consisting of social, private and leisure, have their position within the lot characterized by their individual use.

Alongside the garden area and under flat roof, lies the social sector,with the implementation ofa series of pivoting doorsand shuttered panels which allow for cross ventilation. Here, a spacious balcony area is given through continuity from the indoor space, sheltered by a Buriti straw pergola which provides for shading zones.

Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth

Sitting as an independent block is the private sector, under traditional hip roof – its internal woodwork structure exposed and painted in white. The lighting schemeenhances this composition by highlighting the texture caused by the difference in planes, with the white ceiling acting as a strong light reflector. 

Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth

Cross ventilation and natural lighting flow herein, strengthened by multiple indoor gardens belonging to each segment within this block.The façade is composed of large wooden sliding panels, creating privacy but also opening to the garden view.

Save this picture!
© Andre Nazareth
© Andre Nazareth

Towards the leisure sector, a flat roof deck functions as a lookout area, directed to the ocean view, and carries the natural protection given by the canopy of the immense fig tree. The access to this space is via vertical circulation, composed by native stones which bring to evidence the architectural element.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Indah House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura" [Casa Indah / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura] 26 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960627/indah-house-siqueira-plus-azul-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream