Indah House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Houses • Angra dos Reis, Brazil Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2011

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Hoy , Lattice Marcenaria , Lumini , Marmoraria Santa Cruz , Mekal , Metalbagno

Lighting: Mingrone

Joiners And Frames: Lattice

Kitchen: Formaplas

Engineer: Construtora Jequitibá

Landscape: Ether Daemon e Alexandra Marcondes Martins

City: Angra dos Reis

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The implementation of this project was determined by the property’s privileged landscape, located on Brazil’s Emerald Coast. Its main entry access is given through vertical circulation in natural stone, set about a historic fig tree. The construction concept entailslanding over a plateau and developing across axis of pathways established by the project’s sectorization.Divided into specific areas, the architectural program delineates open spaces oriented to the amplest view. A pivoting wooden totem with asymbolic graphic schemewarmly welcomes home both owner and guests through the main central axis.

Each of the project’s three blocks, consisting of social, private and leisure, have their position within the lot characterized by their individual use.

Alongside the garden area and under flat roof, lies the social sector,with the implementation ofa series of pivoting doorsand shuttered panels which allow for cross ventilation. Here, a spacious balcony area is given through continuity from the indoor space, sheltered by a Buriti straw pergola which provides for shading zones.

Sitting as an independent block is the private sector, under traditional hip roof – its internal woodwork structure exposed and painted in white. The lighting schemeenhances this composition by highlighting the texture caused by the difference in planes, with the white ceiling acting as a strong light reflector.

Cross ventilation and natural lighting flow herein, strengthened by multiple indoor gardens belonging to each segment within this block.The façade is composed of large wooden sliding panels, creating privacy but also opening to the garden view.

Towards the leisure sector, a flat roof deck functions as a lookout area, directed to the ocean view, and carries the natural protection given by the canopy of the immense fig tree. The access to this space is via vertical circulation, composed by native stones which bring to evidence the architectural element.