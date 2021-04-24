We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Port
  4. United States
  United States Land Port of Entry / Richter Architects

United States Land Port of Entry / Richter Architects

United States Land Port of Entry / Richter Architects

© Robert Reck© Robert Reck© David Richter, FAIA© Robert Reck

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Port, Institutional Buildings
Columbus, United States
  • Project Design:David Richter, FAIA, Elizabeth Chu Richter, FAIA
  • Project Team:Sam Morris, AIA, Bob Mitchell, AIA, Lonnie Gatlin, Assoc. AIA, Albert Delgado, Assoc. AIA
  • Project Manager:Stephen Cox, AIA
  • Structural Engineer:Walter P. Moore
  • Civil Engineer::JQ
  • Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing Engineer:IMEG Corp.
  • Landscape Design Architect:MRWM Landscape Architects
  • Costs Consultant:Project Cost Resources Inc.
  • Security Consultant:IMEG Corp.
  • Fire Protection Consultants:Jensen Hughes
  • General Contractor :Hensel Phelps Construction Co.
  • City:Columbus
© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

Text description provided by the architects. While providing safe, efficient, and expanded international entry processing for people and goods, this new port of entry design welcomes travelers to America with architecture that inspires and conveys our country’s better virtues – architecture that serves and respects all people, embraces culture, conserves resources, nurtures ecology, protects habitat, celebrates diversity and conveys a love of the land. 

© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck
Site plan
Site plan
© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

The architecture is egalitarian – its patterns, scale, daylight, detail, and dignity equally applied to all parts of the building, all workers, and all visitors.  The scale is human and humble.  It looks outward more than inward.  Imagery is not born of pomp, power, or even of history or tradition – but simply of love of the vast desert land, sky, and water that itself knows no border.  It speaks of pride and even nationhood – but not by conventional form or metaphor.  It is more about stewardship than ownership.  It is more about inclusion than exclusion.  It is more about performance than symbolism.  It is nevertheless aspirational.  It is about ideas and virtues that join two countries crossing the border as freely as the 800-plus school children that cross twice a day, every day.

© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck
© David Richter, FAIA
© David Richter, FAIA

The design's integrated and expressed response to the breadth of sustainable design opportunities is the mechanism for creating and conveying this message. The rhythm and silhouette of photovoltaic, clerestoried roof monitors echo distant mountains. Colored brick strata and weathered steel extend the patterns and colors of the desert earth and grasses that reach the horizon. Terraced native landscaping and a sculpted ground plane convey the story of the scarcity, the harvest, and the power of water in the desert while moderating historical regional flood hazards to neighboring Puerto Palomas.  Shaded exteriors and daylit interiors shelter, diffuse, and harness the intense desert sun.

© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

The design process embraced the myriad technical, operational, performance, human and environmental challenges that are endemic to any port of entry, particularly one at a location of extraordinary natural beauty and resource.  An integrated design strategy front-loaded technology, research, and detail solutions allowing technical disciplines and performance-based details to be knitted into the visible architectural fabric – creating both a physical and intellectual transparency. 

© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

Project location

Address:Columbus, NM 88029, United Staes

Richter Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationPortOfficesInstitutional buildingsUnited States
Cite: "United States Land Port of Entry / Richter Architects" 24 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

