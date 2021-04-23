We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Jacarandas House / C3 Arquitectos

Jacarandas House / C3 Arquitectos

Save this project
Jacarandas House / C3 Arquitectos

© Lorena Darquea© Lorena Darquea© Lorena Darquea© Lorena Darquea+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: C3 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Alporta, Aluminios y Complementos, Chukum, Punto Nodal, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Jaime Castiello Chavez, Jaime Castiello Gomez Verea, Fernando Castiello Gomez Verea, David Urbina Solorio
  • Engineers:Ceromotion
  • Landscape:Entreplantasarq
  • Consultants:Fractal
  • City:Zapopan
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The client, a family of three, a mother and two adult children, who were looking for a house that offered both coexistence and independence. The property is located in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco, in an upper-class neighborhood with lots of 500 m² (14 m x 35 m approx.) In a context of single-family houses attached on the sides one after another. The architectural conception of the project starts from thinking about the void before what is built. To build with air. This is the origin of the great road that runs longitudinally through the lot, separating the house from the neighboring construction, and making the project more like a corner house and not between party walls.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The house is discovered as you walk, between patios. At the pedestrian entrance, on the sidewalk, we are greeted by a portico that leads to the Calzada de las Jacarandas, which covers the walk in green or purple depending on the season of the year. The building is presented to the user as a large, heavy monolith closed towards the street, but open towards the interior. The house does not have a defined main access, this is given by the sliding folding windows that open wide integrating the interior to the exterior and vice versa. The ground floor contains the social program of the house. All interior spaces open onto one of the three patios of the project: the Calzada de las Jacarandas, the Patio de la Fuente and the Patio de los Reflejos. The luxury of the house lies in the quality of the space, and it is the exterior space that enriches and enhances the interior space. Although the set of selected finishes are a good complement, they are still just that.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The upper levels are accessed through a light and transparent staircase, suspended by means of steel tensioners that in turn make up the railing, this takes you upstairs to the bedrooms of the mother, daughter and TV room, and on the third level to the child's room. The bedrooms are all different from each other, designed under the needs and way of living of each person, but with the same guiding premise of the relationship with the outside. Vegetation, water, light and time play a significant role in the project, these are taken as architectural, atmospheric and bioclimatic elements at the same time. It is intended that, in the future, the plants "invade" the space and mitigate the presence of the built; that architecture begins to operate more as an organizational mechanism "conquered" by nature

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
C3 Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Jacarandas House / C3 Arquitectos" [Casa Jacarandas / C3 Arquitectos] 23 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960523/jacarandas-house-c3-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream