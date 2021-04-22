A Goodwood House / RAD-Studio

+ 13

City: Adelaida

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As you turn off Goodwood Road onto Gilbert st there is a buzz in the air. The Art-Deco Capri Theatre stands statesman-like on one corner while a former adult shop turned new hip local wine bar energises the other.

Firmly embedded within a suburban community boasting cafes, bottle shops, dessert bars, restaurants, local schools and shops, Gilbert embraces its locality.

Taking subtle cues from the Capri Theatre, deco-inspired curves roll into the dwelling, while dramatic geometric forms - lightly placed - introduce passive thermal control.

Playful interiors embrace the lush garden surrounds where established trees sit among new plantings, while the architecture itself spills into the outdoor experience.

Fond memories of a unique family dwelling are referenced, although the house itself celebrates a vibrant lifestyle for the future. Subtle motifs and detailing can be found throughout to respectfully bring together old & new.