Prebarco House / 2DM

Houses • Litueche, Chile Architects: 2DM

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

City: Litueche

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The house commissioned by a young couple, whose only required condition is to get a view of the sea, suggested a formal challenge that involved the generation of a compact volume and at the same time tensed by this view, achieving the depth of the landscape in a single look.

The shape as a single, suspended volume points dramatically to the sea just as a ship would.

The public program on the first floor allows you to go side by side to the surrounding nature with a more restrained look, the second floor, on the other hand, from the master bedroom, allows the view to get as far away as possible to achieve the desired Pacific Ocean.