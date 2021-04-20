We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

HO-House / Kubota Architect Atelier

© Katsu Tanaka© Katsu Tanaka© Katsu Tanaka© Katsu Tanaka+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Takarazuka, Japan
  • Staff:Kazuya Toizaki, Kazusa Kubota, Naoya Yuda
  • Adviser:Masayoshi Nakahara
  • Consultants:Takeuchi Partners Architect Engineer's Office
  • General Contractor:Befirst
  • City:Takarazuka
  • Country:Japan
© Katsu Tanaka
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is a vessel that carves out a tiny space in an infinitely expanding universe. For the heart to truly grasp that the inner space is also part of the universe, the architecture must be alive. The site is located in Takarazuka City, in the southeastern part of Hyogo Prefecture, where there are mountains full of greenery, several clear rivers, and many ancient tombs. In the center of the city, there is the Takarazuka Revue, which is composed entirely of women and is very much loved by the local community and is renowned for its excellence.

© Katsu Tanaka
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Katsu Tanaka
This house is located near the Takarazuka Grand Theater, the home of the troupe, in a residential complex about 50 meters closer to the sky. The site is completely surrounded by various houses. However, the sky's vastness and closeness were overwhelming, and the clear blue sky shook my heart.

© Katsu Tanaka
Tasked with assessing the relationship between nature and the mind and engaging the sky, I am to create an architecture in this place. The space, created by folding white, thin slabs that have lost their mass and texture, shifts the axis of sensory interpretation from figurative to abstract and deepens our understanding of formless events.

© Katsu Tanaka
Elevation - West
Elevation - West
© Katsu Tanaka
The inside-outside continuity facilitated by the building, and the abstract phenomena that result from its relationship with nature, make us aware of the identity hidden deep within nature and the mind and shorten the distance between the two at once, merging them into one. These things cancel out the small, closed flow of the future, open the heart, and make everything infinite and free. The mind's boundlessness is a transcription of the endless, magnificent universe, and nature and the universe’s eternal quality brings freedom to our mind.

© Katsu Tanaka
Project gallery

