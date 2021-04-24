We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Lithuania
  5. Scoreboard Office Building / arches

Scoreboard Office Building / arches

Save this project
Scoreboard Office Building / arches

© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects: arches
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Interface, Wicona, Euval, KONE
  • Design Team:Akvile Brazauskaite, Andrius Marma, Ernesta Baguzaite, Arųunas Liola, Rolandas Liola, Rūūuta Vitonyte
  • Structure:Projektavimai.lt
  • Landscape:Martha Schwartz Partners
  • Engineering:JSC "acon engineering"
  • Lighting:JSC "Gaudre"
  • City:Vilnius
  • Country:Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The scoreboard of the old stadium shone above the misty Vilnius city center for many years, informing about unusual events happening and attracting crowds of citizens, - “1:0” or maybe “GOAL!”? That dark, pixel-shaped structure of the scoreboard was an integral part of the city’s silhouette and played an important role in urban memory.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

We decided to take advantage of this strong image by participating in an architectural office building competition that was held on the site of the former stadium. The original monumental, pixelated façade and lying obelisk-like structure, settled along with one of the city’s most important arteries. It was important for us to create an extraverted complex that lets the light and people flow fluently through the building, allowing us to find a place for recreation, work, and observation of urban city life.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The nearly 180 m long structure of the building was divided by the volume of the atrium. The atrium settled on the urban axis from the street on the west letting the sun illuminate the square on the east. The main entrance is provided on the north side, where the largest volume cut on the corners forms the maximum opening to space. All "cutouts" are made of clear, bleached glass. Such a light-dark effect not only helps to identify points of access but also optically divides the volume into parts - volume becomes contextual in scale.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Behind the dark, pixel-structured parts of the façade office spaces are designed to ensure an overview of the whole building environment. The dark aluminum profiles highlight the structure of the individual cells (pixels) and also hide the air vents providing natural ventilation for each workplace.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The central atrium designed as an oasis of light where hanging bridges and meeting rooms open the panoramas of Vilnius and provide spaces for social interactions. In order to maximize transparency, the hanging glass walls were designed, which are held by special cables. The atrium is dominated by light - the interior is designed with white terrazzo floors, bleached glass walls, and white-painted structures.

Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A

The cutouts formed on the ground floor create the impression of a levitating structure. These carved spaces are used for covered access to the underground parking while on the east side the cutout is made for a small “tribune”, where you can watch the events, find shelter from the rain, and warm in the winter. Its location was chosen not accidentally - it was once the central tribune of the old stadium.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

However, the active interaction between the building and the city does not stop only on the ground floor openings. The rooftop of the building also becomes a vital place for events and views of the city’s panoramas – it opens the views of the main symbol of Vilnius - the tower of Gediminas Castle. The building never sleeps - someone is communicating, someone is working, someone is sitting in the amphitheater enjoying the street dance. What will the citizens see today on this scoreboard: "1 : 0", or maybe "I LOVE YOU"?..

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vilnius, Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
arches
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsLithuania
Cite: "Scoreboard Office Building / arches" 24 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960385/scoreboard-office-building-arches> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream