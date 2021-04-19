We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
CAER House / Encasa Archstudio

CAER House / Encasa Archstudio

© Turtlearts Photography

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mampad, India
  Architects: Encasa Archstudio
  Area:  3950 ft²
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Turtlearts Photography
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Faber, Honeywell, Jaquar, Asian Paints, Dr. Fixit, Keypees, Nexion
  Lead Architects: Sulaiman Javad, Jasim Jaleel
  Client:Abdul Jaleel
  Civil Works:Anil Babu
  Furniture:Ajay Paul
  Architects:Encasa Archstudio
  Engineering:TB Engineering Works
  Landscape:Abid Landscapers
  Consultants:Eroc Structures
  Interior Works:Al Ameen
  Contractor:TBS Contracting
  City:Mampad
  Country:India
© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

Text description provided by the architects. An abode of tranquility amidst the serene village green and the flowing blue of Chaliyar river. Revisualization of a modern day fortress; CAER with its exteriors and façade, creates a solid and bold identity.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography
Plan
Plan
© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

Being a site with innate natural beauty, we tried to bring up quality spaces bursting out of the lush to retrieve the mind of the user from all the chaos around by merging the boundaries of interior and exterior. The green spaces introduced in between smoothens the rough impression created by the exposed textures.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

Ascending gradually from the pavement to wide steps and then throughout the whole building we can experience a gradation of textures from the rough rubble walls to finely done concrete finishes. The introduction of both concrete and wooden flooring intermediately in the floorings, break the monotony.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

A single storied house incorporating maximum human interactive spaces was the brief put forward by the client. Intimate spaces within the house is buffered by a bold concrete wall veiled by the green lush. Inner courtyards are provided within the toilets with indirect roof top ventilation which helped to maintain the aesthetics. The bold yet simple pivoted main door and the sliding door of bed rooms stand out in the whole design.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography
Section A
Section A
© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

Wind and light pattern is manipulated by a stretch of trellis running along the north side (living, dining and kitchen spaces) which brings in the cool breeze and cuts down the harsh sunlight.  series of both sloping and flat roofs at varied heights and the roof line vents add on to this.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

Reused roofing clay tiles, inverted ceiling tiles, customized lighting and furniture add on to the raw character of the house. Usage of automotive paints in the kitchen walls instead of tiling helped to maintain the unique texture palette of CAER. The electrical conduits are hidden in between the roofing and ceiling tiles where this act as the false ceiling.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

CAER is oriented along the north – south direction. The zoning of kitchen, sit out and living offer the spaces with early sun rays. The interiors are flooded with natural lighting. This minimized the use of artificial lighting.

Section C
Section C

CAER altogether blends with the context with its earthly color palette brought to life with exposed concrete, wood, rubble wall and the green lush in between.

© Turtlearts Photography
© Turtlearts Photography

CAER showcases its unique statement of tropical architecture style in the rural context of Nilambur evoking the feel of newness and rawness.

Project gallery

Cite: "CAER House / Encasa Archstudio" 19 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960356/caer-house-encasa-archstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

