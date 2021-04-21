We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital / TJAD / Rurban Studio

Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital / TJAD / Rurban Studio

the museum and village life. Image © Fangfang Tiannorth side narrow atrium. Image © Fangfang Tianmain entrance. Image © Fangfang Tiancentral hall rammed earth wall. Image © Hangdong Zhu+ 49

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum
Luoyang, China
  • Architects: TJAD Rurban Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31781
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hangdong Zhu, Fangfang Tian, Tianzhou Yang, Li Li
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 土上建筑, 帷森（厦门）建材工业有限公司, 江苏长青艾德利装饰材料有限公司, 泉州宝丰石材有限公司
  • Lead Architect: Li Li
  • Design Team:Wensheng Wang, Shan Gao, Jun Zhou, Jing Hao, Wen Ye, Weiwei Kong, Haojin Liu, Yang Liang, Chang Liu
  • Engineering:Haojin Liu
  • Landscape:Chang Liu, Li Li
  • Consultant:Jun Mu
  • Client:Luoyang Culture Heritage Bureau
  • City:Luoyang
  • Country:China
the museum and village life. Image © Fangfang Tian
Text description provided by the architects. As the capital site of the Xia Dynasty, which was recognized as the earliest dynasty of China, Erlitou relic has a history of about 3,800 years and it was the largest capital settlement in China and even in East Asia at that time.

museum and heritage park night view. Image © Hangdong Zhu
museum and restoration water system. Image © Fangfang Tian
The main features of the museum are as follows: Preserving the existing ambiance of the historic site. The concept of the architecture originates from a photograph that captured the winding and irregular extending state of the Erlitou archaeological discovery site.

top view. Image © Hangdong Zhu
site plan
Through creating a gradually changing spatial sequence we designed the museum that presents an “amorphous” state, which echoes the original state of the Erlitou historic site and avoiding single interpretation as well.

the three-column corridor on the roof. Image © Fangfang Tian
main entrance courtyard. Image © Fangfang Tian
Using cooper, rammed earth, and exposed concrete as a major building material. The choice of the building materials and construction methods was inspired by the Erlitou culture. Since the earliest bronze workshops and several large rammed earth wall buildings were found here, we decided to adopt copper sheet curtain wall, rammed earth technique, and exposed concrete as the primary construction methods. Among them, the total amount of rammed earth exceeds 4,000m³, making it the largest single raw earth building in the world.

main entrance view from the porch. Image © Tianzhou Yang
main entrance porch. Image © Tianzhou Yang
Proposing a new integrated planning idea for Heritage Park and rural settlement development. On the premise of ensuring Erlitou historic site and Jing(Chinese Character)-shaped Avenue can be fully displayed, the park’s service facilities were constructed intensively with the existing villages, to increase employment opportunities and to promote the renewal of infrastructure for the village.

north side narrow atrium. Image © Fangfang Tian
central hall view from exhibition lobby. Image © Fangfang Tian
exhibition lobby. Image © Fangfang Tian
In particular, the tourist center was built combined with the overall planning and construction of the village in the southwest, forming a new pattern of integrating the East and the West with the Historic Museum as the center.

central hall rammed earth wall. Image © Fangfang Tian
central hall ceiling. Image © Fangfang Tian
museum and rammed earth wall. Image © Fangfang Tian
Project location

Address:Zhaizhen Town, Yanshi City, Luoyang City, Henan Province, China

TJAD Rurban Studio
Cite: "Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital / TJAD / Rurban Studio" 21 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960343/erlitou-site-museum-of-the-xia-capital-tjad-rurban-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

