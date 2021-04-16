We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Extraordinary Ordinary House / Love Architecture

Extraordinary Ordinary House / Love Architecture

Save this project
Extraordinary Ordinary House / Love Architecture

© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Love Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  404
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Masao Nishikawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Linea Talara
  • Lead Architect: Yukio Asari
  • Landscape Deisgner:Mark Chapman
  • Architects:Love Architecture
  • Structural Engineering:Masaki Structure Laboratory Limited
  • Construction:Maezawa Corporation
  • Landscape Desing:Mark Garden Art
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This residence in central Tokyo is the second of two houses located a minute’s walk from one another, both occupied on a routine basis by the client. The client’s sole request was that we create a modern space made up of elements lacking in the first house. This explains the rather unusual plan: a rec room and wine cave in the basement, a garage and lounge on the first floor, a space for entertaining on the second, and walk-in closets on the third.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The project fits neither the typical definition of a regular house—that is, a place to spend everyday life—nor that of a vacation home, a place to escape everyday life.  Rather, it sits somewhere between the two, intended to expand ordinary life and cast it in a fresh light. In a typical vacation home, it is possible to create a sense of the extraordinary simply by opening up the building to the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

In this case, however, because of the small urban lot, only so much could be done through manipulation of the form in relationship to natural light and the garden. We therefore employed an alternate strategy of handling the entire project, from façade to interiors, furniture, and fabrics, as one borderless whole, each of whose parts is of equal value, thereby creating a new kind of environmental expression.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

With every small interval of passing time and shift in natural light, the dense collage of materials used throughout the house takes on a subtly different appearance. Similarly, each step through the space brings unexpected scenes as one moves around forms designed to highlight the unique characteristics of the materials. The ribbed concrete exterior walls contrast a rough surface on the concave portions, achieved by pressing squared lumber into the formwork, with a polished surface on the convex portions. In addition, the ribbing is vertical above the exterior staircase and horizontal below it.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The balcony wall is made from stainless steel strips laser-cut into various widths, laced into a basketweave, sprayed with a fluoropolymer coating, and roughed up with a brush for a complex finish. On the walls in the area for entertaining, several plastering processes are layered on top of one another, creating both vertical and horizontal grains similar to woven fabric. Nearby, a metallic curtain and softly upholstered sofa integrate into the space in a way that blurs the boundary between architecture and interior design. During the daytime sunlight pours in from a skylight, but in the evening, the setting sun slants in from the west, completely transforming the mood of the room.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The unexpected combinations of materials and furniture evade description, and by extension, normalization. The front door is finished with textured cypress panels and a machined stainless-steel handle. In the second-floor powder room, the use of white as a keynote color for both finishes and furniture serves to highlight differences in texture and pattern. In the third-floor bathroom, a Japanese-style wagon and Italian chair occupy a modern space constructed from faux stone tiles and glass.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

In the basement wine cave, the high-tech mood of the stainless-steel shelving with linear LED lights contrasts with a classic Italian porcelain tile floor. We also designed a custom ping-pong table to match the space. In each case, contrasting materials or patterns are brought into a hairs-breadth harmony. As the light shifts and people move through this house full of many different materials, finishes, and forms, they encounter a limitless range of scenes. This interactive relationship between light, movement, material, and form transforms an everyday space into a ceaselessly extraordinary one.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Love Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Extraordinary Ordinary House / Love Architecture" 16 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960261/extraordinary-ordinary-house-love-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream