  5. Caseta de les Brugueres Refurbishment / GMO Arquitectura

Caseta de les Brugueres Refurbishment / GMO Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Refurbishment, Sustainability
El Priorato, Spain
  • Architects: GMO Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  DEL RIO BANI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Velux
  • Lead Architect: Alex Garcia Gispert
  • Design Team:Ignasi Miró Alsina, Victor Oteo Sánchez
  • Builder:Francisco Morales Núñez
  • City:El Priorato
  • Country:Spain
“Caseta de las Brugueras” refurbishment is a Project to rehabilitate a listed small Catalan country house or “Mas”, to turn it into a small refuge for short-term vacation breaks.

The “Mas” is located in Priorat, an area of ​​volcanic origin, a region with a rough and wild appearance, with landscapes of impressive luminosity. The building, settled in this same environment, retains the essence of the region; the silence and tranquility with maximum respect for the pre-existing construction and in close contact with the environment.

Proposed plan - Ground floor
The building consists of two adjacent naves at different levels from different periods, adapted to the terrain’s topography.

The project’s primary purpose consisted in giving value to the existing construction; that is to say, differentiate the architectural intervention from the pre-existing “Mas”.

Proposed plan - 1st floor
One of the most important client’s requirements at the program level was to provide the house with a double space where the dining-living would be located. To solve the circulation between this space and the upper floor, we made a walkway to allow the light reach the lower floor.

As it is a catalogued facade, we opened just the necessary windows to guarantee a minimum of ventilation in the different rooms of the project. To maximize the entry of light, we have put Velux type windows.

The actions on the structure involved reinforcing the existing slab through a compression layer with connectors in the existing wooden beams and raising the level of the roof with a perimeter ring beam that improves the “tying” with the existing structure.

To build the roof, we have recovered the wooden beams and more than 50% of the original roof tiles. At the same time, a lot of isolation thickness was gained to improve the thermal conditions inside.

Another challenge we encountered was that the building didn’t have a connection to the electricity network; therefore we placed photovoltaic panels with batteries that accumulate the energy that the house needs.

Project gallery

GMO Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Caseta de les Brugueres Refurbishment / GMO Arquitectura" [Caseta de les Brugueres / GMO Arquitectura] 19 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960110/caseta-de-les-brugueres-refurbishment-gmo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

