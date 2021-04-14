We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hoa's House / H.2

Hoa's House / H.2

Save this project
Hoa's House / H.2
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 61

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Apartments
Vietnam
  • Architects: H.2
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: An Cuong, Jotun, Toto, Megan Man, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects: Trần Văn Huynh, Nguyễn Thi Xuân Hải, Nguyễn Đức Khánh, Nguyễn Văn Hóa, Đỗ Trọng Nhân Kiệt, Nguyễn Văn Trung
  • Owner:Ms. Hoa
  • Iron Contractor:Mr. Vân
  • Windows Contractor:Mr. Duy
  • Interior:KAA Studio
  • Contruction:AT Cons.
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built on the land 113m2. The purpose is a minimalist outside space, modern and fully functional inside. The house shows clearly the owner's personality: realist, the space is filled with green trees and raw materials.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Fifth Floor Plan
Fifth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The house's function includes 6 floors:

  • 1st floor : garage, shop for rent.
  • 2nd floor: 03 small apartments for rent.
  •  3rd floor: 03 large apartments for rent.
  • 4th floor: 01 master bedroom, 02 small bedrooms, 01 living room.
  • 5th floor: kitchen + dining room.
  • 6th floor: the owner's office. 

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Because the land is near the market, the owner has leased the first floor for business. Other floors, the owner wants to have a difference from the outside space, so H2 creates a cover with green trees combined with ventilation walls, which are made of iron frames and cemboards.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The owner lives in Saigon and has a busy working time, so she wants her house where has a space to enjoy the true resort style and become a warm highlight among the crowded market town. So, all the bedrooms, kitchen, working room, toilet are lit with yellow light and have a green view.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Especially, the owner reserves the 5th floor where has a city view, makes an open kitchen space to create the feeling of immersing in nature. This open space contrasts with the quiet life, which is hidden behind arc concrete walls and vegetable garden and fruit trees around.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The rooftop is the owner’s office, it combines with the kitchenby a small open-air staircase in the style of steps, that creates a softer space for the house.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsVietnam
Cite: "Hoa's House / H.2" 14 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960070/hoas-house> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream