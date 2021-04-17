We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Estonia
  5. Suure-Jaani Health Centre / Arhitekt Must

Suure-Jaani Health Centre / Arhitekt Must

Save this project
Suure-Jaani Health Centre / Arhitekt Must

© Kristjan Lust© Terje Ugandi© Terje Ugandi© Terje Ugandi+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Spa, Security, Sustainability
Suure-Jaani, Estonia
  • Design Team:Kaidi Põder, Katrin Vilberg, Gert Guriev, Liina-Liis Pihu, Märten Peterson
  • Interior Architecture:Kuup Disain OÜ, Riin Kärema, Kerli Lepp, Mari Põld
  • Client:Põhja Sakala Vald
  • Project Management:Novarc Group AS
  • Engineering:Novarc Group AS
  • Contractor:Eviko AS, Kivipartner OÜ
  • City:Suure-Jaani
  • Country:Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kristjan Lust
© Kristjan Lust

Text description provided by the architects. Suure-Jaani Health Centre is located on the former site of the fire brigade clubhouse next to the central square in small rural town Suure-Jaani, Estonia. The complex consists of new built units adjoining the historical tower of the fire station. The building was born out of desire to resist the depopulation of small towns and the lifelessness of town centres. In order to activate urban life, a spatial program of a multifaceted public building was erected. The building had to improve town’s public services (swimming pool, ambulance, police) and add value to locals’ quality of life (health centre, rehabilitation clinic among others), while also functioning as the town’s tourist and recreational destination (SPA, visitor centre, café). The building was born as a result of a public architecture competition.

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

The most important architectural decision of the authors was structuring the spatial programme into smaller units in order to blend the relatively large building into small town’s urban tissue. The six smaller volumes are designed as archetypal pitched roof buildings, which create large airy void in-between them. Central void, closely connected with the outdoor space, hosts the water park based on amosphere of Soomaa National Park floods.

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

Soomaa (translates from Estonian to ’bog-land’) National Park is located in the vicinity of the Suure-Jaani settlement. It is known for the natural phenomenon of high water, which once a year floods roads, villages, fields and forests, making the landscape accessible only by watercraft. The core water park area of the building is the designed as a flooded field of water between the archetypal pitched roof volumes. The pools are designed as reminiscent of the local landscape with the borderlines of bog pools and floodplains visible in its geometry. The ceiling above the watery landscape features a clouded sky blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi
Save this picture!
Section 1-1
Section 1-1
Save this picture!
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

The load-bearing constructions of the building are made of concrete, steel and timber. Keeping in mind the local milieu and the materials used in the original structure, the building is finished off with the area’s characteristic red brick. The historic rubble and brick walls of the body of the building are preserved and displayed. The roofs of the energy-efficient building are covered with dark tiles integrated with solar panels by a local manufacturer. The finishing of the interior and pool makes extensive use of polyurea coating and translucent stretch ceilings.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suure-Jaani, Viljandi County, Estonia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arhitekt Must
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaPublic ArchitectureSecuritySustainabilityEstonia
Cite: "Suure-Jaani Health Centre / Arhitekt Must" 17 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959909/suure-jaani-health-centre-arhitekt-must> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream