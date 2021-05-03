Spanish Red Cross Headquarters / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos

+ 31

Design Team: Agustín Martín, Javier Malo de Molina, Jonás Prieto, María Pilar Recio, Raquel Marugán, Teresa Carro, Sandra Valera, Andrea Bernardi, Leyre Cascante.

Structures: Juan Carlos Salvá

Model: Araceli Martínez, Javier Martín

Technical Architect: David Marcos

Main Contractor:: San José

City: Alcorcón

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. We have placed the Architecture at the service of all those who will use the building, those who will work in it, and those who will be responsible for looking after it and preserving it. At the same time, its geometrical structure and rigorous shape allow for an extraordinarily compact, flexible, simple, and easy-to-use spatial organization.

But this is not enough. Certain alterations in the volume of the building, which indicate the access or transform it into a highly efficient machine, as well as the specific materialization of the building and its finishes, will make it vibrate under the light and will provide it with a strong and institutional character, indispensable for a public building. It will be a warm and bright construction during the winter and shaded and fresh during the summer, minimizing the energy use, almost reaching zero.

The new Red Cross Headquarters in Alcorcón will be a friendly, luminous, kind, and optimistic building that will certainly transmit the values of solidarity and collaborative and voluntary citizenship characteristic of the Red Cross.