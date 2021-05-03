We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Spanish Red Cross Headquarters / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos

Spanish Red Cross Headquarters / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos

Save this project
Spanish Red Cross Headquarters / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos

© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal© Imagen Subliminal+ 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Alcorcón, Spain
  • Architects: Burgos & Garrido arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  992
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Imagen Subliminal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Uponor, Adobe, Alsina, HIERROS Y TRANSFORMADOS, Hilti, Lafarge-Holcim, Microsoft, Oximar, Viatep
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Burgos, Ginés Garrido
  • Design Team:Agustín Martín, Javier Malo de Molina, Jonás Prieto, María Pilar Recio, Raquel Marugán, Teresa Carro, Sandra Valera, Andrea Bernardi, Leyre Cascante.
  • Structures:Juan Carlos Salvá
  • Model:Araceli Martínez, Javier Martín
  • Technical Architect:David Marcos
  • Main Contractor::San José
  • City:Alcorcón
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. We have placed the Architecture at the service of all those who will use the building, those who will work in it, and those who will be responsible for looking after it and preserving it. At the same time, its geometrical structure and rigorous shape allow for an extraordinarily compact, flexible, simple, and easy-to-use spatial organization.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Section - Transversal
Section - Transversal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

But this is not enough. Certain alterations in the volume of the building, which indicate the access or transform it into a highly efficient machine, as well as the specific materialization of the building and its finishes, will make it vibrate under the light and will provide it with a strong and institutional character, indispensable for a public building. It will be a warm and bright construction during the winter and shaded and fresh during the summer, minimizing the energy use, almost reaching zero.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The new Red Cross Headquarters in Alcorcón will be a friendly, luminous, kind, and optimistic building that will certainly transmit the values of solidarity and collaborative and voluntary citizenship characteristic of the Red Cross.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Burgos & Garrido arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSpain
Cite: "Spanish Red Cross Headquarters / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos" [Sede de la Cruz Roja Española / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos] 03 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959893/sede-de-la-cruz-roja-espanola-burgos-and-garrido-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream