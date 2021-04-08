We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. United Kingdom
  5. See Through Bamboo Installation / Morag Myerscough

See Through Bamboo Installation / Morag Myerscough

Save this project
See Through Bamboo Installation / Morag Myerscough

© Gareth Gardner© Gareth Gardner© Gareth Gardner© Gareth Gardner+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Morag Myerscough presents See Through, a site-specific bamboo installation in Grosvenor Square, as part of Wander Art, London’s largest outdoor art trail curated by Alter-Projects and hosted by Landlord Grosvenor Britain and Ireland.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

As British Summer Time begins and galleries remain shut, Londoners can immerse themselves in this outdoor gallery trail in the heart of Mayfair and Belgravia. Myerscough’s installation See Through is an interactive sculpture of eye-popping colour, geometric patterns and neon messages of hope and joy. Situated in the iconic Grosvenor Square, the unmissable artwork invites passers-by to walk through and engage with it as a haven of positivity and joy. It is a buoyant and resilient response to the challenging times we are living in, aiming to uplift those who encounter it and stimulate positive conversation. The messaging for See Through is taken from words and phrases collected by the artist over the past year.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
Save this picture!

See Through is Morag Myerscough’s first ever installation constructed with bamboo, a material she selected for its strength and flexibility but also its sustainable, fast-growing properties. Myerscough carefully considers the materials she uses for her temporary structures, ensuring wherever possible that all are either reused or recycled. For this project, as well as using bamboo she has used ply offcuts collected over the years and the paint she had in her studio.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Myerscough’s core mantra is ‘make happy those who are near and those who are far will come’ and See Through is a colourful beacon of positivity and joy for everyone to engage with. Her strong visual language is instantly recognisable and joyfully energetic, bringing a sense of shared identity and embracing the opportunity to rebuild a new more optimistic future. 

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Wander Art features site-specific sculptures, installations, and murals to offer the public a unique way to enjoy and discover London. Showcasing the work of some of the world’s most renowned artists and designers, such as Fernando Laposse, Richard Woods, Yinka Ilori, Emily Forgot, and Andres Mendez, the outdoor art trail embodies the inspiration that can be generated when the artistic community comes together in a joint effort to lift the general public’s spirits in challenging times. The 11 creations featured celebrate London’s iconic architecture and draw on the artists’ personal stories and individual perspectives of the city.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London W1K, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Morag Myerscough
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "See Through Bamboo Installation / Morag Myerscough " 08 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959715/see-through-bamboo-installation-morag-myerscough> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream