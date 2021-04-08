See Through Bamboo Installation / Morag Myerscough

+ 31

Curators: Alter-Projects

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Morag Myerscough presents See Through, a site-specific bamboo installation in Grosvenor Square, as part of Wander Art, London’s largest outdoor art trail curated by Alter-Projects and hosted by Landlord Grosvenor Britain and Ireland.

As British Summer Time begins and galleries remain shut, Londoners can immerse themselves in this outdoor gallery trail in the heart of Mayfair and Belgravia. Myerscough’s installation See Through is an interactive sculpture of eye-popping colour, geometric patterns and neon messages of hope and joy. Situated in the iconic Grosvenor Square, the unmissable artwork invites passers-by to walk through and engage with it as a haven of positivity and joy. It is a buoyant and resilient response to the challenging times we are living in, aiming to uplift those who encounter it and stimulate positive conversation. The messaging for See Through is taken from words and phrases collected by the artist over the past year.

See Through is Morag Myerscough’s first ever installation constructed with bamboo, a material she selected for its strength and flexibility but also its sustainable, fast-growing properties. Myerscough carefully considers the materials she uses for her temporary structures, ensuring wherever possible that all are either reused or recycled. For this project, as well as using bamboo she has used ply offcuts collected over the years and the paint she had in her studio.

Myerscough’s core mantra is ‘make happy those who are near and those who are far will come’ and See Through is a colourful beacon of positivity and joy for everyone to engage with. Her strong visual language is instantly recognisable and joyfully energetic, bringing a sense of shared identity and embracing the opportunity to rebuild a new more optimistic future.

Wander Art features site-specific sculptures, installations, and murals to offer the public a unique way to enjoy and discover London. Showcasing the work of some of the world’s most renowned artists and designers, such as Fernando Laposse, Richard Woods, Yinka Ilori, Emily Forgot, and Andres Mendez, the outdoor art trail embodies the inspiration that can be generated when the artistic community comes together in a joint effort to lift the general public’s spirits in challenging times. The 11 creations featured celebrate London’s iconic architecture and draw on the artists’ personal stories and individual perspectives of the city.