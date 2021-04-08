We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Happy Box / Tropical Space

Happy Box / Tropical Space

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Tropical Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  • Architects:Tropical Space
  • Contractor:Nhà Vui Stylus
  • Country:Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. Have you ever thought when a kid comes and asks for a design of a house, what would be his/her requirements? 

They may want a house like a playground, so they can be free to run around. Put aside all the practical demands that the adults would focus on, they would like to maximize the space so they can play and do everything they want. Some may want to have as much as windows, so they can immerse themselves in the little stars and the night sky. And all of that is packed in a 68m2 apartment.

© Trieu Chien
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Trieu Chien
The site is an unfinished-apartment that is almost empty. To reduce the constructing work, the design keeps the site status quo as it was. The bare concrete ceiling is also kept to maximize the height of the space.

© Trieu Chien
In the centre, we put a sculptural wooden box with the dimensions of 3m x 3m x 2.2m which allocates a bunk bed, working space, studying space and shelves. The spaces inside the box are connected both vertically and horizontally, so the activities could take place without any interruption. We also rotate the box by 45 degrees to create open angles, so that the space would be larger and the sunlight could go through deeper into inside areas such as the kitchen and toilet.  

© Trieu Chien
Floor Plan Top View
Floor Plan Top View
© Trieu Chien
The storage space, kitchen and toilet are designed neatly with all needed functions. It has space for everything so the house can be kept simple and clean all the time. The rest of the space around the box is free for entertainment activities. It could be a coffee shop, a playground or a library. 

© Trieu Chien
We want air volumes of apartments in tropical climate areas to be ventilated, not being closed and have a chance to use the natural environment energy. More importantly, the smile and happiness always overflow in the Happy Boxes.

Project location

Address:Tạ Quang Bửu, Quận 8, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Tropical Space
