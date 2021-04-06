We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House-I / N.A.O

House-I / N.A.O

© Shinichi Hanaoka

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chigasaki, Japan
  • Architects: N.A.O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shinichi Hanaoka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Jw-CAD, LIXIL　, Tokyo-Koei, Yajima Co., Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Naoki Kato
  • Architects:N.A.O
  • City:Chigasaki
  • Country:Japan
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Text description provided by the architects. Around the planned site, houses, rental apartments, company buildings, factories, container storage areas, etc. were mixed.

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka
Plans
Plans

In addition, it could be assumed that the building would be isolated. When I first stood at the planned site in such a situation, I felt that I didn't want to actively open up to the surroundings. Also, the client didn't want an open way of building. As a result, one theme was "close outside and open inside."

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Another theme is "a large space both physically and sensuously." This was also a request from the client. From these two themes, we started the design with the concept of "closing it to the outside and giving it a large expanse inside."

© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Project gallery

N.A.O
