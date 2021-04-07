We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Komabacho / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

House in Komabacho / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  • Structural Designers:Takuo Nagai
  • Construction:Seiwa Kensetsu Company Limited
  • Exterior Design:Si-to
  • City:Nagoya
  • Country:Japan
© Tololo Studio
© Tololo Studio

Discover the blank in the city - A house built in a corner of an old city with relatively small scale houses in a lively educational district. 

© Tololo Studio
© Tololo Studio
Section
Section
© Tololo Studio
© Tololo Studio

The area is densely populated with buildings, but when viewed from a slightly higher position, the walls and fences that mark the boundaries of the site disappear from view, the balconies also retract into the back, and the city becomes rougher than the road level.

© Tololo Studio
© Tololo Studio

Then, in response to the omission that appeared between the buildings on the adjacent land, the volume on the second floor was arranged diagonally. This diagonal arrangement ensures ventilation and daylighting, creating points that connect to the city.

© Tololo Studio
© Tololo Studio

Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO
WoodSteel

