Salt Warehouse / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

-
Architects: Goffart-Polomé Architectes
- Area: 430 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Antoine Richez
-
Manufacturers: Centrale Houffalize, EUGEN DECKER, HDS Steel
- Project Leader:Brice Polomé
- Architecture Drawing/ Conception:Marie Maerckx
- General Contractor :TS CONSTRUCT
- Structural Engineer:Ney & Partners - Ney Wow
- City:Houffalize
- Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. In a rural area where agricultural sheds are part of the landscape, the project tends to return to this typology by reinterpreting its tradition in a neo-vernacular approach. The large size of the project, summoned by its use, becomes a singular silhouette on the scale of the site.
The sidings are made of polycarbonate that plays on the ambiguity of transparency and reflection; its presence is experienced both from the inside and the outside like stained glass.
Glowing like a reassuring lantern, the building comes to life on stormy winter nights on the rhythm of the working vehicles. The wooden structure is a natural response to the aggressive environment of a salt storage and resonates with the forestry character of the region.