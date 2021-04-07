We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Salt Warehouse / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Salt Warehouse / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

© Antoine Richez© Antoine Richez© Antoine Richez© Antoine Richez+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Warehouse
Houffalize, Belgium
  • Architects: Goffart-Polomé Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Antoine Richez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Centrale Houffalize, EUGEN DECKER, HDS Steel
  • Project Leader:Brice Polomé
  • Architecture Drawing/ Conception:Marie Maerckx
  • General Contractor :TS CONSTRUCT
  • Structural Engineer:Ney & Partners - Ney Wow
  • City:Houffalize
  • Country:Belgium
© Antoine Richez
Text description provided by the architects. In a rural area where agricultural sheds are part of the landscape, the project tends to return to this typology by reinterpreting its tradition in a neo-vernacular approach. The large size of the project, summoned by its use, becomes a singular silhouette on the scale of the site.

© Antoine Richez
Axonometric diagram
Axonometric diagram
© Antoine Richez
The sidings are made of polycarbonate that plays on the ambiguity of transparency and reflection; its presence is experienced both from the inside and the outside like stained glass.

© Antoine Richez
Glowing like a reassuring lantern, the building comes to life on stormy winter nights on the rhythm of the working vehicles. The wooden structure is a natural response to the aggressive environment of a salt storage and resonates with the forestry character of the region. 

© Antoine Richez
Project location

Address:Houffalize, Belgium

Goffart-Polomé Architectes
