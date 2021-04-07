Salt Warehouse / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

+ 15

Warehouse • Houffalize, Belgium Architects: Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 430 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Antoine Richez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Centrale Houffalize , EUGEN DECKER , HDS Steel

Project Leader: Brice Polomé

Architecture Drawing/ Conception: Marie Maerckx

General Contractor : TS CONSTRUCT

Structural Engineer: Ney & Partners - Ney Wow

City: Houffalize

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In a rural area where agricultural sheds are part of the landscape, the project tends to return to this typology by reinterpreting its tradition in a neo-vernacular approach. The large size of the project, summoned by its use, becomes a singular silhouette on the scale of the site.

The sidings are made of polycarbonate that plays on the ambiguity of transparency and reflection; its presence is experienced both from the inside and the outside like stained glass.

Glowing like a reassuring lantern, the building comes to life on stormy winter nights on the rhythm of the working vehicles. The wooden structure is a natural response to the aggressive environment of a salt storage and resonates with the forestry character of the region.