PSLab Offices / B-architecten

Architects: B-architecten
- Area: 262 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Ilse Liekens
- Design Team:Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Sebastiaan Leroy, Kristel Posen
- City:Antwerp
- Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. No-nonsense renovation and design of a listed historic warehouse for the Antwerp home of these renowned creators and builders of lighting solutions.
The workshop is a mix of new and existing constructions and levels and forms a creative platform for employees and customers alike. Earthy colours and basic materials are bathed in subtle dim light.
The plant room brings nature and daylight into the building.