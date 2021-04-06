We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Hotel Holiday Inn Miraflores / POGGIONE + BIONDI ARQUITECTOS

Hotel Holiday Inn Miraflores / POGGIONE + BIONDI ARQUITECTOS

Hotel Holiday Inn Miraflores / POGGIONE + BIONDI ARQUITECTOS

© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels
Miraflores, Peru
  • Architects: POGGIONE + BIONDI ARQUITECTOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, UNICON, Buildex, Hunter Douglas, Miyasato
  • Lead Architect: Rene Poggione, Susel Biondi
  • Design Team:Manuel Chau
  • City:Miraflores
  • Country:Peru
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Text description provided by the architects. The Holiday Inn Miraflores is located on the corner of Ricardo Palma Ave. and Alfonso Ugarte St., with the particular condition of not having the small plot on the corner itself. Every time we design a building, we are aware that it will be a part of the city and therefore, we start from its urban conditions, seeking to allow an intense and positive building-city relation.

© Juan Solano Ojasi
Simplifying the understanding of place to the physical variables, the first thing to say is that the plot is "L" shaped and narrow, faces two perpendicular streets, and does not have the corner itself. Also, each street to which the plot faces, has very different regulations regarding building heights, and in addition, one side of the plot adjoins the patrimonial protected house of González Prada, to which we aimed to establish a careful relation of mass, height and space in between.

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Along with these premises, we had to solve the structural seismic-resistant behaviour of the building, seeking to place the least amount and smallest possible elements inside, aiming for more flexibility and spatial freedom. This goal arises the possibility of making a grid, a concrete mesh, as an exostructure that solves the static and seismic behavior, and reduces the loads on the inner structural elements. 

© Juan Solano Ojasi
Plan
© Juan Solano Ojasi
This is why the sides of the concave corner were lined by two big concrete structural plates. These plates, along with the concrete mesh, are in themselves, the whole architectural envelope of the building.  

Thus, the final solution of the project was to build everything in exposed concrete, combining the urban solution, the structural one, the envelope and the architectural expression of the building, with special care on the design of both the pedestrian plinth and the urban skyline.

© Juan Solano Ojasi
Sketch
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Project location

Address:Miraflores, Peru

POGGIONE + BIONDI ARQUITECTOS
