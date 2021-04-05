We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM

NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM

NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM

© Anna Fontanet

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: MZAM
  Area: 753 ft²
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Anna Fontanet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Carpyen, Planit, TREKU, Adobe Systems Incorporated, KP, Kavehome, Klarstein, TOBISA, ob
  Lead Architects: Josep Maria Valls Zamora + Alejandro Chicote Ruiz
  Design Team: Olga Zamora
  City: Barcelona
  Country: Spain
© Anna Fontanet
Text description provided by the architects. The NDT.304 project gathers intentions, experiences, history and versatility, and it's totally thought to bring new life into a space built in 1936, which is located in Barcelona, in the bustling neighborhood of Sant Andreu. The project promotes the idea of using a pre-existing architectural space (by no means obsolete) and adapting it to the needs of the present by adding design elements.

© Anna Fontanet
Plan
Plan
© Anna Fontanet
The project is based on several key elements: the "volta"; the hydraulic tiling and the exposed brick walls. Materials, shapes, geometry and light. The most interesting thing is that all these elements were already part of the preexisting space; we only had to respect them and rethink them to get a completely different ambiance.

© Anna Fontanet
At the entrance, we can find a hall connected with the living room thanks to an auxiliary piece of furniture which is used as a storage space, a welcome area and also as a resting area. Right in front of the living room, we can find the KITCHEN, in capital letters; this is the key element of the flat, the soul of the project, as it merges the two styles: tradition and modernity. The traditional structure is respected thanks to the distribution of the flat, as it's divided into day area and night area; but a new approach is added, when small spaces are avoided to create open and bright spaces, by using different pavements (to differentiate the different spaces) but not using vertical elements for this purpose.

© Anna Fontanet
© Anna Fontanet
Finally, in the night area, we can find two bedrooms (both boasting a balcony) and a bathroom. The project aims to evoke a feeling of serenity and calm in this area.  Here the used materials are the ceramics of the "volta", the wood and the onyx elements of the ceilings (which match with the new door handles). 

© Anna Fontanet
Section 02
Section 02
© Anna Fontanet
The luck of coming across with projects like this is to see again, to feel again and to respect what others have already done. This is the way we understand this project. NDT.304 is a mix of styles and different ways to understand architecture with a unique final result full of character and design.

© Anna Fontanet
Project gallery

MZAM
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM" [Apartamento NDT.304 / MZAM] 05 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

