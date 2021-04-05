We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Saint Genevieve’s School / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Saint Genevieve’s School / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Save this project
Saint Genevieve’s School / Taillandier Architectes Associés

© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Saint-Jory, France
  • Architects: Taillandier Architectes Associés
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4949
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roland Halbe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blocstar, Knauf, CLAREO LIGHTING, Forbo, WICONA + ASKEY
  • Lead Architects: Pierre-Louis Taillandier
  • Head Of Project:Anthony Morinière
  • General Engineers:BETEM ingénierie
  • Structure Engineers:LS Ingénierie
  • City:Saint-Jory
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Saint Genevieve’s school was previously located in the centre of Saint-Jory. The classes, spanning from primary school to middle school, where housed in rundown and restricted buildings no longer conform to current safety regulations. Urban renewal projects for the historic centre, as well as the opportunity to move the town hall into the historic buildings occupied by the school, cemented the project to relocate the school to a more modern and spacious location.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The new site chosen is located within a larger urban project between the route de Paris and the chemin de Ladoux, two main axes connecting the south-east of Saint-Jory to the city centre. The urban project offers new roads, lined with trees and integrating foot and cycling paths, as well as a vast urban park, creating a new mixed-use neighbourhood with landscaped connections and urban spaces.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The school project is composed of a unique U-shaped volume, of which two flanks are composed of two storeys whilst the flank along the main road rises to three storeys. One of the main concerns in a school such as this, combining classes of all ages, is managing the logistics of access and flows of different age groups, creating two different entrances, one for primary school and one for secondary school. Three entities can thus be identified, composed of the primary school, the secondary school and the shared areas, all three interconnecting. The proposal of the project is to connect the two school units via the common areas through the use of a U-shaped building offering a sheltered school courtyard for recreational areas whilst creating a compact masterplan.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The secondary school is thus located in the flank along the route de Paris where the urban façade opens onto the main road, whilst the primary school is located in the flank set back and opening to the calmer side of the new neighbourhood. All the common and shared areas are located in the central flank so as to interconnect the two school units. In the north-east flank, the nursery school is located on the ground floor and the elementary school on the first floor. In the central north-wets flank, the ground floor is dedicated to the school canteen whilst the first floor combines the library, the religious study as well as the administration and teachers’ lounge. The final flank along the main road houses all the classes of middle and high school.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The two main entrances are located at the junctions of the three wings, and are connected by a covered walkway creating a visual connection between the two entrances. They are also accentuated by double height recesses set back in the main volume so as to offer a covered forecourt.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The main volume is otherwise simple and understated, rising to three storeys on the main road and only two storeys on the other side connecting the residential neighbourhood. The architectural expression is simple, using horizontal lines to connect the different functions, sequenced by the repetition of the windows and the use of openwork brick sections playing with light and shadow.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The façades are constituted of concrete strips, of which the horizontality is accentuated by the continuous concrete window sills. The white concrete brick and openwork allows a soft natural light to penetrate the building whilst playing with light and shadow on the façade. The consistent repetition of windows sequencing the facades create a sense of tranquillity and stability.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rue de l'Espérance, 31790 Saint-Jory, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taillandier Architectes Associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "Saint Genevieve’s School / Taillandier Architectes Associés" 05 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959303/saint-genevieves-school-taillandier-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream