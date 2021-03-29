SP Space / Hadivincent Architects

+ 18

Principle Architects: Hadi Vincent, Dion Pradipta

Architects: Hadivincent Architect

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Creation of a multipurpose building and restaurant for Sarae Hills - a 15 acre of natural environment in Dago, Bandung - that the client is preserving as an open space for people to experience ecotourism concept. Public amenities and programs ranging from coffee, food, discussion, workshops, art classes, galleries will be provided on the site.

Appearing in its simplest geometrical form and architectural language, the building is designed to be a tacit background for both the activities of its guests and the ever-transforming natural environment around it. Organized into two levels, the guests are welcomed into the most public spaces on the ground floor. Reception and lobby acts not only as a point of entry but also becomes a welcoming living spaces for everyone. Public spaces are oriented towards the valley. Wide and welcoming apertures around the building make one feels as if one is at once inside and out.

The climate that enables the guests to spend time outdoors has brought forth the design equipped with open roof top. One side acts as a restaurant, and the other as a roof garden. As a result, visual connections between inhabitants from one program to another are enable. The variety of the space makes it possible for guests to spend time both inside and outside, and in-between area with the view of Bandung city.