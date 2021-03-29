We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

SP Space / Hadivincent Architects

SP Space / Hadivincent Architects

© KIE

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Mixed Use Architecture
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Hadivincent Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Principle Architects:Hadi Vincent, Dion Pradipta
  • Architects:Hadivincent Architect
  • City:Bandung
  • Country:Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Creation of a multipurpose building and restaurant for Sarae Hills - a 15 acre of natural environment in Dago, Bandung - that the client is preserving as an open space for people to experience ecotourism concept. Public amenities and programs ranging from coffee, food, discussion, workshops, art classes, galleries will be provided on the site.

Ground Floor Plan
Appearing in its simplest geometrical form and architectural language, the building is designed to be a tacit background for both the activities of its guests and the ever-transforming natural environment around it. Organized into two levels, the guests are welcomed into the most public spaces on the ground floor. Reception and lobby acts not only as a point of entry but also becomes a welcoming living spaces for everyone. Public spaces are oriented towards the valley. Wide and welcoming apertures around the building make one feels as if one is at once inside and out.

Section
The climate that enables the guests to spend time outdoors has brought forth the design equipped with open roof top. One side acts as a restaurant, and the other as a roof garden. As a result, visual connections between inhabitants from one program to another are enable. The variety of the space makes it possible for guests to spend time both inside and outside, and in-between area with the view of Bandung city.

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Hadivincent Architect
