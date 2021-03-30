We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. MTR Residence / Alain Carle Architecte

MTR Residence / Alain Carle Architecte

Save this project
MTR Residence / Alain Carle Architecte

© Felix Michaud© Felix Michaud© Felix Michaud© Felix Michaud+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mont-Tremblant, Canada
Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Lac Tremblant, one of Québec’s most highly esteemed lakes, the site presented features as spectacular as they were restrictive. Very steep terrain and high rock cliffs allowed few options for implementation or traffic on the site. A very large flat rock cap on the edge of the lake was chosen as “level 0” and allowed creation of the architectural project’s anchoring identity. Offered as a kind of natural balcony over the lake, this cap had the special advantage of proximity to high cliffs, bordering the part of the land opposite the large body of water, and allowed a full appreciation of the monumentality of this natural setting.

Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud

The project’s general morphology reflected a landscape strategy to allow implementation at this precise location, following the linear feature of this stone mass. The simple shape of the volumes and their repetitive composition reinforce the horizontal appearance of the site from the shore and deliberately place the architecture in the background, giving way to the rock cap’s mineral textures. A breakthrough view of almost the entire ground floor on the south side is analogous to the belvedere when strolling outside.

Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud

However, the project offers a significant counterpoint in its composition: it opens generously onto the high cliffs rather than simply onto the lake. The relatively vertical composition of this other “main” facade of the residence provides a generous window flanked by the building’s interior stairway The horizontal layout of the ground floor offered by its wide opening onto the lake is juxtaposed to the vertical movements on the stairway, allowing appreciation of the “natural wall” of the cliffs from different points of view on each of the three storeys.

Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Like an observatory, this residence can divert its occupants’ perspective from the determining nature of the stylistic architectural approach to reveal the essential aspect of its role: that of being positioned somewhere in space.

Save this picture!
© Felix Michaud
© Felix Michaud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alain Carle Architecte
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "MTR Residence / Alain Carle Architecte" 30 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959248/mtr-residence-alain-carle-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream