Felixx and Orange Design New Housing for an Artificial Island in Amsterdam

Landscape and architecture studios Felixx and Orange Architects have designed a new housing development in the heart of IJburg, Amsterdam. Rising atop an artificial island, the project is organized around the surrounding marina to provide family housing. The new residential building will include commercial and social programming, as well as new areas for the public realm.

Called Jonas, the project was commissioned by Amvest and developed in collaboration with Site urban development, ABT and Floor Ziegler. As the team notes, "diverse private housing opportunities and an abundance of public landscapes being offered, Jonas aims to add an important connection between both worlds: a communal space." Made to be the living room of IJburg, the design references the legend of Jonas and the Whale. The design includes a series of programmatic "places" that follow certain conceptual themes.

The first place is a three-dimensional landscape in front of the building. A pavilion with sculptural terraces integrates the parking garage entrance, and creates a multifunctional theater. These wooden decks continue into boardwalks towards the water. The entrance square is folded in between these wooden sculptures. In turn, the patio inside the building was inspired by a shaded forest. Large trees, ferns and moss, paths in flagstones and wooden benches all come together. The flagstones step down towards the water into a staircase with rocky seating elements.

Jonas was designed to create a beach on the roof. It includes a central water pond, dune landscapes with pines, boardwalk terraces and a central square with Portuguese cobble stones. The pattern of the stones tells the story of Jonas and the Whale. At the project's core, a monumental central atrium in the building is called the canyon. The project aims to achieve the highest possible sustainability label, Breeam Outstanding.

News via Felixx