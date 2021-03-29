We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Binario Gallery and Studio / Yemail Arquitectura

Binario Gallery and Studio / Yemail Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery, Visual Arts Center
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  359
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Lead Architects:Antonio Yemail
  • Clients:Proyecto Binario
  • Engineering:Pedro González
  • Landscaping:Alejandra Herrera Molano, Andrés Felipe Pardo Fuquen
  • Collaborators:Antonio Yemail, Juan Camilo Anzola, Eduardo Sandoval
  • City:Bogotá
  • Country:Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Binario is a cultural project that mixes workshop spaces, a store, terraces and a flexible space that, in the words of Alejandra Molano and Andrés Felipe Pardo, the minds behind the whole project, houses creative practices such as visual arts, design, music and theatre in small formats.

It is also a 4-level architectural exercise imagined and built by several hands and minds between 2018 and 2020, with a nopal grey metallic structure and clay masonry in various formats. In its origin, the question about the scale and the constructive tradition of the neighbourhood coexist, a tribute to the small buildings of the first Bogotana modernity, with the intention of harmoniously assembling different uses and the possibility of understanding the front garden as an active limit equipped for interaction with the street.

Project location

Address:Bogotá, Colombia

Yemail Arquitectura
Office

