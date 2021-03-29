We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Valladolid Space Agora / Pablo Moreno Mansilla + Julián Zapata Jiménez

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography

Schools
Valladolid, Spain
  • Structure:ISTEN, Jose Ignacio Viñals
  • Collaborators:Iskra Sergeeva Martsenkova, Elena López Oterino, Manuel Sánchez Hernández, Adriana Culla Leal
  • Clients:Fundación Educación Marianista Domingo Lázaro
  • Construction:Construcciones y Obras CASPEÑA S.L.
  • Engineer:PLENUM Ingenieros
  • City:Valladolid
  • Country:Spain
© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
Text description provided by the architects. We have faced this project understanding it as a metaphor for the difficulties we encountered during our career, while searching for knowledge.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
Plan - Ground floor
© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
It is the result of a plastic, almost sculptural exercise where a new accessible ramp grows with a constant slope.
The ramp generates a series of terraces along its ascent, creating new spaces. To create spaces in order to grow.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
FUNCTIONALITY
An easy access surrounded by terraces for interaction turns the old basement into an Acess Floor.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
A space excavated up to that level transforms a disused garden into the new school’s vital center. An access, passage, meeting, work, play, interaction, study or meditation space.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
ILLUMINATION
The courtyard coverage organizes the space and irradiates light to all perimeter areas and uses that surround it.
A mathematically structured wooden frame sifts the light, converting the courtyard coverage into an altarpiece that looks at the sky.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
Longitudinal sections
© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
TRANSPARENCY
We have pursued the achievement of an open, transversal space through uses that always communicate between them, either visually or physically. Crossed glances that generate synergies, relationships, never indifference.

© Alvaro Viera Architectural Photography
Project location

Address:Valladolid, Province of Valladolid, Spain

Pablo Moreno Mansilla
Julián Zapata Jiménez
Cite: "Valladolid Space Agora / Pablo Moreno Mansilla + Julián Zapata Jiménez" [Espacio Agora Valladolid / Pablo Moreno Mansilla + Julián Zapata Jiménez] 29 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959233/valladolid-space-agora-pablo-moreno-mansilla-plus-julian-zapata-jimenez> ISSN 0719-8884

