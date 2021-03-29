Valladolid Space Agora / Pablo Moreno Mansilla + Julián Zapata Jiménez

+ 26

Structure: ISTEN, Jose Ignacio Viñals

Collaborators: Iskra Sergeeva Martsenkova, Elena López Oterino, Manuel Sánchez Hernández, Adriana Culla Leal

Clients: Fundación Educación Marianista Domingo Lázaro

Construction: Construcciones y Obras CASPEÑA S.L.

Engineer: PLENUM Ingenieros

City: Valladolid

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We have faced this project understanding it as a metaphor for the difficulties we encountered during our career, while searching for knowledge.

It is the result of a plastic, almost sculptural exercise where a new accessible ramp grows with a constant slope.

The ramp generates a series of terraces along its ascent, creating new spaces. To create spaces in order to grow.

FUNCTIONALITY

An easy access surrounded by terraces for interaction turns the old basement into an Acess Floor.

A space excavated up to that level transforms a disused garden into the new school’s vital center. An access, passage, meeting, work, play, interaction, study or meditation space.

ILLUMINATION

The courtyard coverage organizes the space and irradiates light to all perimeter areas and uses that surround it.

A mathematically structured wooden frame sifts the light, converting the courtyard coverage into an altarpiece that looks at the sky.

TRANSPARENCY

We have pursued the achievement of an open, transversal space through uses that always communicate between them, either visually or physically. Crossed glances that generate synergies, relationships, never indifference.