Goose Living / SIM Studio

Architects: SIM STUDIO

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. This 40-year old double shophouse in the heart of Bangkok city, Thailand has been transformed into both boutique hotel and restaurant under a concept of “living a goose life… wild, fresh, and free” inspired by the lifestyle of “goose” living, a simple life with freedom in the midst of nature. It was the impression moment that the hotel owner saw while strolling in Central Park in New York City.

We worked for this project which responsible for reviving this old five-story shophouse to bring life to Sukhumvit 71 road once again. The usable area of 900 square meters includes a restaurant area on the ground floor, 20 rooms and a rooftop bar. The interior spaces are designed by extracting the identity and color composition from the habitat of a flock of geese. The materials reflecting the character of the goose and its nature are also used, emphasizing simple lines with interesting details of materials in each area which provides flexibility for any flexible use.

The structural stiffness in the reception and restaurant areas are also reduced by adding curves to the furniture, including the use of circular shapes at several spots. The mirrored ceiling provides the reflection of another dimension in interior space throughout the day. It also creates different angles, regardless of the perspective of the restaurant, which is in line with the concept of café and bistro reflecting the novelty through an Asian twist menu. In addition, the dining set consists of modular chairs which are designed to perfectly fits into a round table to save space and also increase the traffic area in the restaurant.

Their accommodation is divided into 2 sides according to the nature of the original shophouse, which are the city view rooms and the rooms in the inner zone with solid walls and no natural light. We solved the problem by adding a skylight channel from the roof on the 5th floor. The floors were drilled from the 5th floor to 2nd floor, creating a small court area that allows every room in this area to be exposed to natural light throughout the day although they are located on the inner zone of the building.

From outside, the building envelop consists of layers of box-steel structure, which is derived from the truncation of mountain lines into easy-to-understand geometric lines in order to disguise the building's exterior as if the hotel is surrounded by a forest in the city context.