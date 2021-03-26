We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Amphitheater
  China
  Ourdoor Performance Art Center of "Peony Pavilion" Drama / DAQI ARCHITECTS, China Architecture Design & Research Group

Ourdoor Performance Art Center of "Peony Pavilion" Drama / DAQI ARCHITECTS, China Architecture Design & Research Group

Ourdoor Performance Art Center of “Peony Pavilion” Drama / DAQI ARCHITECTS, China Architecture Design & Research Group

aerial view. Image © Qingshan Wu© Haiting Sun© Haiting SunReception center hall. Image © Qingshan Wu

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Amphitheater
Fuzhou, China
  Principal Architect:Xiaoxin Cao
  Architectural Designer:Guan Wang, Xinye Li, Jia Fan, Qian Liu, Jiajing Wang, Chao Sun, Jianwu Wang
  Structural Engineer:Jin Wang
  Mechanical Engineer:Ran Guo
  Plumbing Engineer:Xinmiao Dong, Li Dong
  Electrical Engineer:Long Zhang, Weidong Luo, Da Sun
  Civil Engineer:Guojie Fan
  Landscape Architect:Hao Yu, Guojie Fan
  Client:Fuzhou Cultural Tourism Investment Development Co., Ltd； Sun Media Group
  City:Fuzhou
  Country:China
© Haiting Sun
Text description provided by the architects. The Peony Pavilion is located in the folk houses area of Wenchangli in Fuzhou. It covers an area of 110,000 square meters and consists of three parts from north to south: supporting function service area, performance park area and conservation block.

aerial view. Image © Qingshan Wu
Function analysis of North service area
conservation area aerial view. Image © Qingshan Wu
New performance area is arranged near the conservation block, so some supporting functions, such as small opera history exhibition hall, a public lounge, actor dressing room, commercial retail, etc. were able to be set in the conservation block. Which made it present a different way of updated development, promoting the revival of the old city with the organic update.

area view of the island. Image © Haiting Sun
The performance island background. Image © Haiting Sun
The north supporting function area has a total construction area of 11,000 square meters, including the tourist reception center, office area, actor rehearsal hall and staff dormitory, etc. In order to coordinate with the historical and cultural district of Wenchangli, the architectural design is freely relaxed, integrating the traditional "sloping roof" and "courtyard" and other abstract elements, meeting the functional requirements of large space.

© Haiting Sun
The whole building complex is connected corridors, fully considering the combination of local microclimate and wind direction, and fully introducing natural ventilation and lighting. The design realizes ecology and energy saving.

outdoor stage
The special concrete cladding wall drama background. Image © Haiting Sun
The visitor reception center is adjacent to the old house renovation area. The building is simple and modern in shape. The brick facade of the original old building forms a visual contrast with the glass curtain wall of the main entrance of the reception hall.

reception center. Image © Qingshan Wu
Reception center hall. Image © Qingshan Wu
With the increasing attraction of live performance tourism, the tourist service area combining old and new will have the opportunity to serve as the most real life stage, attracting tourists to explore the local culture of Fuzhou, and also improving the cultural life and economic level of local aborigines.

the abstract mountain background wall. Image © Qingshan Wu
Address:Wenchang City ,Lingchuan District, Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China

DAQI ARCHITECTS, China Architecture Design & Research Group
The live performance Dream Peony Pavilion. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

寻梦牡丹亭 / 中国建筑设计研究院·大器设计

