Ourdoor Performance Art Center of “Peony Pavilion” Drama / DAQI ARCHITECTS, China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! The live performance Dream Peony Pavilion. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Principal Architect: Xiaoxin Cao

Architectural Designer: Guan Wang, Xinye Li, Jia Fan, Qian Liu, Jiajing Wang, Chao Sun, Jianwu Wang

Structural Engineer: Jin Wang

Mechanical Engineer: Ran Guo

Plumbing Engineer: Xinmiao Dong, Li Dong

Electrical Engineer: Long Zhang, Weidong Luo, Da Sun

Civil Engineer: Guojie Fan

Landscape Architect: Hao Yu, Guojie Fan

Client: Fuzhou Cultural Tourism Investment Development Co., Ltd； Sun Media Group

City: Fuzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Peony Pavilion is located in the folk houses area of Wenchangli in Fuzhou. It covers an area of 110,000 square meters and consists of three parts from north to south: supporting function service area, performance park area and conservation block.

Save this picture! Function analysis of North service area

Save this picture! conservation area aerial view. Image © Qingshan Wu

New performance area is arranged near the conservation block, so some supporting functions, such as small opera history exhibition hall, a public lounge, actor dressing room, commercial retail, etc. were able to be set in the conservation block. Which made it present a different way of updated development, promoting the revival of the old city with the organic update.

Save this picture! area view of the island. Image © Haiting Sun

Save this picture! The performance island background. Image © Haiting Sun

The north supporting function area has a total construction area of 11,000 square meters, including the tourist reception center, office area, actor rehearsal hall and staff dormitory, etc. In order to coordinate with the historical and cultural district of Wenchangli, the architectural design is freely relaxed, integrating the traditional "sloping roof" and "courtyard" and other abstract elements, meeting the functional requirements of large space.

The whole building complex is connected corridors, fully considering the combination of local microclimate and wind direction, and fully introducing natural ventilation and lighting. The design realizes ecology and energy saving.

Save this picture! The special concrete cladding wall drama background. Image © Haiting Sun

The visitor reception center is adjacent to the old house renovation area. The building is simple and modern in shape. The brick facade of the original old building forms a visual contrast with the glass curtain wall of the main entrance of the reception hall.

Save this picture! Reception center hall. Image © Qingshan Wu

With the increasing attraction of live performance tourism, the tourist service area combining old and new will have the opportunity to serve as the most real life stage, attracting tourists to explore the local culture of Fuzhou, and also improving the cultural life and economic level of local aborigines.