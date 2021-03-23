House in Kikuzaka / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

+ 49

Design Team: Tamotsu Teshima, Kenichi Hino

Engineering: KMC

City: Tonosho

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The street where the house is located is called Kikuzaka, which is a neighborhood in Tokyo where the topography is very undulating, and because of this, the area has been unable to be developed until now, and as a result old houses remain.

The structure of the house is RC in order to minimize the gap between the house and the neighboring land and to maximize the interior space, as well as to comply with fire regulations.

The third floor is a sanitary space with a bathroom, which is open but protected from the surrounding view and a staircase to the roof, which offers a view of the entire city.