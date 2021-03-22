We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Koishikawa / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

House in Koishikawa / Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

Courtesy of Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bunkyo City, Japan
  • Design Team:Tamotsu Teshima, Hisako Takai
  • City:Bunkyo City
  • Country:Japan
© Shinkenchiku-sya

Text description provided by the architects. I decided to use reinforced concrete structure as the basic structure of the house and enabling the usage of the basic frame to prepare for future changes in the family.

© Shinkenchiku-sya
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Shinkenchiku-sya

The floor plan has a module of 1050mm. The second floor is an open LDK space, with a butterfly-shaped roof and a top light to bring light to the northern part of the room.

© Shinkenchiku-sya
Section
Section

Based on the altitude of the sun at winter and summer solstices, the shape of the top light is shaped so that direct light does not penetrate the building in summer, but penetrates easily in winter. As the seasons change, the shadows cast by the light change day by day, and one never gets tired of looking at the light.

© Shinkenchiku-sya

Project gallery

About this office
Tamotsu Teshima Architect & Associates
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
