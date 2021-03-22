We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Italy
  5. Cusanus Academy Renovation / MoDusArchitects

Cusanus Academy Renovation / MoDusArchitects

Save this project
Cusanus Academy Renovation / MoDusArchitects

© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit+ 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Learning, Renovation
Brixen, Italy
  • Project Team:Giorgio Cappellato, Miriam Pozzoli, Lavinia Antichi, Laura Spezzoni, Anna Valandro
  • Client:Kardinal Nikolaus Cusanus Akademie
  • City:Brixen
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. In Bressanone (South Tyrol, Italy), MoDusArchitects adopts a subtle design strategy for the renovation of and addition to the Cusanus Academy, a center of learning dedicated to the exchange of ideas at the intersection of the religious and secular worlds. For the purpose of better engaging the Academy with the city, the project tackles the heterogeneous ensemble of seminar venues and guest accommodations with a spectrum of interventions—mimetic to overtly new—that form a more organically connected complex that invites the community in.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Located along the Isarco river in the eastern part of the city, the Cusanus Academy comprises three buildings Paul Norz Haus,​ ​Mühlhaus, and ​Haupthaus​, or Main Building, originally designed by the locally renowned architect Othmar Barth - the first modern building listed under the protection of the historic preservation commission of the Province of Bolzano. At the 1962 inauguration, the building triggered much debate: many considered the boldly modern building of exposed brick and concrete to be out of place, an eyesore to the adjacent 18t​ h century Major Seminary building, while others welcomed the contemporary addition within the medieval fabric of the historical city center. Today the building stands as one of Bressanone’s landmark buildings and is considered to be Othmar Barth’s masterpiece.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The architects were called upon to design a careful and balanced renovation that could absorb a host of technical and code-related requirements without compromising the integrity of the Academy.  More specifically, the need for greater accessibility prompted the architects to rethink the vertical and horizontal circulation as a network of social, more public spaces. The project traces a fine line between that which appears to belong to the original buildings (invisible) and that which emerges as new, more clearly stated interventions (visible). The two most significant and visible design moves occur at the ground level of the ​Haupthaus whereby a newly formed axis opens up the building, and at the lower level whereby a large conference hall becomes a new fulcrum.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

A geometrical analysis of the ​Haupthaus​ reveals a plan made by three squares that open up towards the South to form an indelible trapezoidal footprint; the resulting interplay between an orthogonal order and a slight rotation governs the entire project be it in plan, elevation, and detail. Coupled with the 2,90m pass that presides over structure and surface, aperture, and closure, down to the patterning of the floor materials that in turn mark the positioning of the seating, the building is a poignant lesson in ​multa paucis—​ saying much with few words.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Indeed,  the careful grammatical construction of the project converges in an abstract order with the real dimensions of the concrete structural frame, the exposed brick walls and pavers, and the travertine slabs into a unified whole.  Intervening in such a complete, and accomplished project proved to be a daunting task for MoDusArchitects.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seminargasse, 2, 39042 Brixen, Südtirol, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MoDusArchitects
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Cusanus Academy Renovation / MoDusArchitects" 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958888/cusanus-academy-renovation-modusarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream