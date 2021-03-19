R+1 Gaité Lyrique Meeting Space / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

+ 18

Design Team: Jean-Benoît Vétillard, Eugenio Nuzzo

Clients: Gaité Lyrique de Paris

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The R+1 project proposes to articulate the elements of the Binaural Studio, the Bar, the Workshop, and the Exhibition area around a generous meeting space located close to the vestibule, facing the city.

It is a panoptic layout making the central staircase the gravity point. This proposal will give the meeting space its dynamic nature as a place of exchange, learning, and gathering.

The workshop is an extension of it, showing the internal activity of this space. A light and reversible layout of the textile creates a visual and sound filter with the meeting space and the exhibition space. This filter can be adapted to the uses.

The exhibition area, a 400m2 white cube extending the initial intention of the "toolbox", will find its place at the back of the stage, taking advantage of the sound and light ceiling, the linear display of rails, and the technical accesses designed for the project.