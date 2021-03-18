We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Oblique Figures Apartment / J.Roc Design

Oblique Figures Apartment / J.Roc Design

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Boston, United States
  • Architects: J.Roc Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  James Leng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Tectum, VARIO, Waterworks, Duraamen, Duravit
  • Design :Jeremy Jih
  • Engineering:Andy Harris Structural Engineering
  • City:Boston
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Oblique Figures inherits an empty cubic space and inserts a stair as a fulcrum, pivoting new spatial and perceptual relationships around a central, curving figure. Connecting three scales and orientations of space, the stair differentiates and domesticates its context by transforming in perspective -- appearing as a domestically scaled slim figure of single radius from the kitchen, a publically scaled grand stair from the entrance axis, and a perspectivally exaggerated receding figure from the dining. 

The existing space is fenestrated only on one side, problematizing access to both light and privacy, and establishing a harsh dichotomy between bright public spaces and windowless private spaces. By reorienting the cube around a central rotation, notions of front and rear are made ambiguous, allowing for a constantly curving gaze to supersede the rectilinearity of its context while bridging between publically scaled double-height living spaces, privately scaled single height sleeping quarters, and a roof garden.

Floor plans
Floor plans
To address lighting needs while providing privacy, the master suite is pivoted off the stair at an angle and enclosed in electrochromic glass, transforming from clear to opaque at will. This angle produces a gradient of scaled spaces, allowing each direct access to light while respecting allowable interior square footage. 

A keystone in both concept and sequence, the stair was fabricated offsite in two pieces and corkscrewed in through a skylight.

Project location

Address:Boston, MA, United States

J.Roc Design
