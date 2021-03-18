Villa Lobo / APPELL arkitektkontor

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. This holiday home is situated on one of the outer islands of the northern Stockholm archipelago. The house acts as a wall; a protective barrier between the windy open sea to the northeast and the intimate garden to the southwest. By opening up the middle of the house with sliding glass sections on both sides, a flexible central room is created that can be opened up in different ways and relate to both the view and the garden.

The roof construction is a technical difficulty in this type of house and instead of trying to hide the construction, it is highlighted as a tectonic element. The elaborated wood detailing attracts attention and creates space.

The facades' dark wood panel is a charred Shou Sugi Ban panel that is steel brushed and treated with linseed oil. The roofing material is solid, corrugated zinc.