We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Brooks + Scarpa Design Sustainable Riyadh Complex in Saudi Arabia

Brooks + Scarpa Design Sustainable Riyadh Complex in Saudi Arabia

Save this article
Brooks + Scarpa Design Sustainable Riyadh Complex in Saudi Arabia

Architecture and design practice Brooks + Scarpa have designed a new complex for the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 1.2 million square foot complex includes seven buildings and a solar system that will generate 75% of the entire energy use of the complex of buildings. The team designed the project as a "tapestry of spaces and landscapes" offering connections through shaded outdoor rooms.

Courtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + Scarpa+ 17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

Currently, up to 5000 people will work at the MEWA complex daily. A “Viale” (walk street) and garden courts were organized to tie together the entire complex of buildings. Elevated gardens open up to outdoor space and views, while the gardens are designed as demonstration spaces with shaded edible gardens and other outdoor areas. Shade provided by the roof canopy with the addition of trees, ornamental planting and cross ventilation aim to provide an exterior climate for many parts of the year.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

On the ground level, shops and other public amenities will be combined with the courts and walk street to connect to the gardens below grade. Gardens and terraces above the General Services building create an indoor/outdoor connection throughout the project connecting to the Ministries of National Water, Agriculture, Environment and Desalination. The organization of the space is intended to "embrace Saudi culture but also transform the way people live, play and work – continuing age-old traditions such as generosity and hospitality."

News via Brooks + Scarpa

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Brooks + Scarpa Design Sustainable Riyadh Complex in Saudi Arabia" 31 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958688/brooks-plus-scarpa-design-sustainable-riyadh-complex-in-saudi-arabia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream