BED / Sohei Arao

Lighting Design: DAIKO, Yoriaki Kokubu

VI: Yu Nagaba

Designer: Sohei Arao

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Individual eyelash booths that share space. BED is a reservations-only eyelash salon. The name reflects the owner’s wish to allow clients to feel relaxed, like they could fall asleep, while their eyelashes are being done. The logo that expresses the concept was designed by Yu Nagaba, an illustrator who we also partnered with for LAND, another salon owned by BED’s owner.

We created original partitions in order to house multiple seats in limited square footage and maintain privacy while still feeling open enough for guests to relax and even sleep. The partitions have a thin board attached to only one side, so the front and back are different. The partitions intersect in a way that creates passages and levels. This maintains privacy for each client without completely stopping the line of sight, in effect unconsciously sharing the space of the adjacent booth.

To further reduce any sensation of being boxed in, we painted the floor the same color as the bottom panels (which are attached to the floor). Panels are placed so that they feel light. Top and bottom panels alternately show the front and back so that when moving through the space it feels connected but also changed - it’s designed to leave an impression.

The north side window is quite large, but in order to block the view from outside, we fully covered the north side in custom curtains. When you look at the north side from the entrance (south), you see a space filled with soft light. The passageways be-tween the partitions are accentuated by this light, and it seems to circulate throughout the space. Booths are separated just enough, and we believe we have achieved a space that is comfortable enough to sleep in.