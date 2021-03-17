We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  BED / Sohei Arao

BED / Sohei Arao

BED / Sohei Arao

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Osaka, Japan
  Architects: SIDES CORE
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Takumi Ota
    Manufacturers: Fabric Scape
  Lighting Design: DAIKO, Yoriaki Kokubu
  VI: Yu Nagaba
  Designer: Sohei Arao
  City: Osaka
  Country: Japan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Individual eyelash booths that share space. BED is a reservations-only eyelash salon. The name reflects the owner’s wish to allow clients to feel relaxed, like they could fall asleep, while their eyelashes are being done. The logo that expresses the concept was designed by Yu Nagaba, an illustrator who we also partnered with for LAND, another salon owned by BED’s owner.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We created original partitions in order to house multiple seats in limited square footage and maintain privacy while still feeling open enough for guests to relax and even sleep. The partitions have a thin board attached to only one side, so the front and back are different. The partitions intersect in a way that creates passages and levels. This maintains privacy for each client without completely stopping the line of sight, in effect unconsciously sharing the space of the adjacent booth.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

To further reduce any sensation of being boxed in, we painted the floor the same color as the bottom panels (which are attached to the floor). Panels are placed so that they feel light. Top and bottom panels alternately show the front and back so that when moving through the space it feels connected but also changed - it’s designed to leave an impression.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The north side window is quite large, but in order to block the view from outside, we fully covered the north side in custom curtains. When you look at the north side from the entrance (south), you see a space filled with soft light. The passageways be-tween the partitions are accentuated by this light, and it seems to circulate throughout the space. Booths are separated just enough, and we believe we have achieved a space that is comfortable enough to sleep in.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address: 4-chōme-9-9 Minamisenba, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0081, Japan

SIDES CORE
Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors, Japan
Cite: "BED / Sohei Arao" 17 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

