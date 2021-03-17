We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Portugal
  5. Chapel and Meditation Room / Studio Nicholas Burns

Chapel and Meditation Room / Studio Nicholas Burns

Save this project
Chapel and Meditation Room / Studio Nicholas Burns

© Jérémy Pernet© Jérémy Pernet© Jérémy Pernet© Jérémy Pernet+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

Site. The energy of the knoll, impressive boulders (covered in lichen and moss), and a bower from the oak trees; creating spaces within rooms in the landscape without the need to take away from it. Enclosure and prospect, natural water flow.  The design was a response to the site whilst still allowing the function of the building.

Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet
Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

I was asked to allow for 60 seats and a standing room, space for the 18th century alter, and a meditation room. The volumes of the various spaces were constrained by the location of the boulders and trees. The height was determined by the height of the trees growing in a few years and becoming taller, concealing the highest point of the building. The idea that the landscape will grow around and envelope the building of time and become part of it.

Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

The axial fenestration slots aligned to allow late afternoon and early morning sun into the spaces, the idea of a space that felt uplifting in a real way as it squeezes you upwards allowing an emotive response and an abstraction of materiality. The shape of the plan set around the boulders.

Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

Materials. Concrete made sense; plasticity was required for the form to flow in between the boulders for the ponds and also for the form as well as creating a neutral consistent surface inside and out.  A type of slate from the region. The stone and the roughness of the application were intended to allow the building to read more like a landscape and to provide niches for the moss and lichen to inhabit over time strengthening that notion. Like a foil or frame for the lightroom and candle room set against the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

Space. To create an abstraction, concealing and revealing light and views; using shadow as a material in the design of spatial sequences. Focusing the views specifically on sky and water and to parts of landscape elements in a detailed way. Changing the relationship with the landscape by taking these elements out of context. A different way of looking…and a layered and deeper connection with nature. To feel the spaces rather than be focused on the materiality. The natural light and the candlelight providing warmth and a sense of nurturing. 

Save this picture!
© Jérémy Pernet
© Jérémy Pernet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Norte Region, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Nicholas Burns
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelPortugal
Cite: "Chapel and Meditation Room / Studio Nicholas Burns" 17 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958653/chapel-and-meditation-room-studio-nicholas-burns> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream