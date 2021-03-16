Badinter School / YOONSEUX Architectes

+ 34

Lead Architects: Kyunglan YOON

Architecte: Philippe YOONSEUX

City: Asnières-sur-Seine

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Badinter School Group is located in the ZAC Asnières - Bords de Seine on former industrial sites, in the Grésillons sector. The project makes a significant setback to the west, which makes it possible to highlight the roof lines and to create a horizontal front of balcony constructions one on top of the other.

Architecturally, the project is composed of three horizontal layers. In order to offer modular spaces, the structure crosses large spans. The architecture is characterized by the simplicity of the volumes, the writing of the copper facades, the materials including the pierced palisades and the attic school playground freely accessible from the workshop in a continuum outside / inside. The different states of the material of wood, concrete and copper offer an invitation an experience to touch.

The main difficulties of the operation relate to the continuity of the activity of the school during the building work. The site construction was very short. The construction is made in a mixed wood / Steel / concrete structure to facilitate installation (big span).

Floating volumetry. To accentuate the effect of superimposing the built masses, a void is inserted between the levels. The top floor extends to a great height to create, from the street, this impression of elevation, of volume floating above the base.

The terrace is surrounded by high pierced palisades which partially overlap the volume of the workshop. In low angle and through the pierced palisade, the sky is guessed.

Freedom of the body, freedom of movement, freedom of the mind, freedom to lazily observe the cycle of time. The design of the workshop and its extensions to the exterior aim to provide a very lively feeling of freedom.