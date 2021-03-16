Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

Save this article
Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault+ 12

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal founded their architectural studio Lacaton & Vassal in 1987, years after studying and working together at the École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture et de Paysage de Bordeaux. The practice established in Paris has been awarded this year’s prestigious 2021 Pritzker Prize. Their built work leaves strong evidence of what they believe is relevant: sustainability, wellbeing, social responsibility, and the readaptation and the respect of the existing built environment.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Both architects have also a tight relationship with teaching, together and separately as associate professors and visiting professors at various universities across Europe. Anne Lacaton is an associate teacher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, while Jean-Philippe Vassal teaches at Universität der Künste Berlin. Throughout their career, they have participated in numerous lectures and have been awarded many distinguished awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Trienal de Lisboa (2016); and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture (2019), among others.

In regards to their architecture production, they have been dedicated to social housing, particularly in the readaptation of existing housing buildings, without compromising the comfort and wellbeing of their inhabitants. They are known for their selection of modest materials, allowing them to build affordable housing. They have also designed private houses, incorporating the concept of greenhouses, cross ventilation, natural lighting, and other sustainable practices. Their portfolio also includes cultural, educational, urban planning, and public space.

Selected Built Works

2016 Transformation of 530 dwellings. Bordeaux, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2013 Ourcq Jaures Student & Social Housing. Paris, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2013 Polyvalent Theater. Lille, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2013 FRAC Dunkerque. Dunkirk, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2010 23 Semi-collective Housing Units. Trignac, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2009 Nantes School of Architecture. Nantes, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2008 Management Sciences University. Bordeaux, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

2005 Cité Manifeste Social Housing. Mulhouse, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

1999 House in Bordeaux. Bordeaux, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

1993 Latapie House. Floirac, France

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Complete List

  • 2020 Residential and Office Building (Chêne-Bourg, Geneva, Switzerland)
  • 2017 Transformation of 530 Dwellings, block G, H, I (Bordeaux, France)
  • 2016 96 Dwellings, Chalon-sur-Saône / Prés-Saint-Jean (Chalon-sur-Saône / Prés-Saint-Jean, France)
  • 2016 Housing Transformation , Saint-Nazaire, La Chesnaie (Saint-Nazaire, France)
  • 2015 59 Dwellings, Neppert gardens (Mulhouse, France)
  • 2014 Student and Social Housing, Ourcq-Jaurès, Paris 19 (Paris, France)
  • 2015 FRAC Nord-Pas de Calais (Dunkerque, France)
  • 2014 Palais de Tokyo, Site for Contemporary Creation (Paris, France)
  • 2013 Polyvalent Theater (Lille, France)
  • 2011 53 Semi-Collective Housing Units (Saint-Nazaire, France)
  • 2011 Transformation of Housing Block - Paris 17°, Tour Bois le Prêtre (Paris, France)
  • 2010 23 Dwellings Trignac (Trignac, France)
  • 2009 School of Architecture (Nantes, France)
  • 2008 Management Sciences University Bordeaux (Bordeaux, France)
  • 2007 Wine Cellar (Embres et Castelmaure, France)
  • 2007 Fair & Exhibition Hall, (Paris Nord Villepinte, France)
  • 2006 Documenta 12 (Kassel, Germany)
  • 2005 Social Housing Mulhouse (Mulhouse, France)
  • 2005 House Keremma (Keremma, France)
  • 2002 Office Building (Nantes, France)
  • 2001 Café Una (Vienna, Austria)
  • 2000 House Coutras (Coutras, France)
  • 1999 House Bordeaux (Bordeaux, France)
  • 1998 House Cap Ferret (Cap Ferret, France)
  • 1997 House Dordogne (Dordogne, France)
  • 1996 Place Léon Aucoc (Bordeaux, France)
  • 1995 Archaeological Museum (Saintes, France)
  • 1994 Day Care Centre (Bègles, France)
  • 1993 Latapie House (Floirac, France)
  • 1984 Paillote Straw Matting Hut (Niamey, Niger)

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Pintos & Clara Ott
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Paula Pintos & Clara Ott. "Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work" 16 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958569/lacaton-and-vassal-get-to-know-2021-pritzker-winners-built-work> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Lacaton & Vassal：2021 年普利兹克奖得主项目合集

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream