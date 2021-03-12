Green & White House / Studio VDGA

Submit a Project Advertise
© Hemant Patil
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pune, India
  • Lead Architect:Deepak Guggari
  • Design Team:Deepak Guggari, Rashi Sanson, Shivam
  • Structural Consultant:G.A.Bhilare Consultants
  • Lighting Designer:Vis A Vis India Pvt.Ltd.
  • City:Pune
  • Country:India
© Hemant Patil
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the plush and green neighborhood in Pune, green and White house, both figuratively and literally speaks of its context and setting. The house is spread on 4 levels, accommodating the elaborate user requirements, while not compromising on the architectural value. Lush green surroundings make for interesting vistas in the house. A pre-existing lift shaft was required to be retained and the design was worked out around it.

© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hemant Patil
The entry to the bungalow is through a series of wooden columns merged with the green fern wall. Long steps butted between the 30’ high white wall and the fern wall, bearing the shadows of the pergolas above, lead one to the ground level of the house. The entrance lobby if flanked by a double height minimal courtyard on one side and a view of the lawn on the other side. The entrance courtyard is kept basic with a green wall rising out of the shallow water body cast in white marble. A narrow beam of light filtering in through the cut-outs in the slab above, imparts an earthy feel.

© Hemant Patil
Lawn overlooks the living and kitchen, with a semi-open dining framed with wooden pergolas spilling over in the garden area. Lawn is a green oasis with few existing trees and rich travertine clad walls. A rustic swimming pool, finished in natural stone, and dotted with the sculptural frangipani, complements the look.

© Hemant Patil
Terrace is an apt venue for small gatherings. Cast in situ benches with planters in the backdrop and an informal bar area with built-in storage unit and lose furniture makes up the terrace. Rough basalt flooring in different finishes further accentuates the theme. Evenings on the terrace are dimly lit with the lanterns and strategic lights adding up to the overall ambience.

© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil
Section
Section

White Italian Michael Angelo and Statuario form the basic floor palette while the compound walls and the staircase walls are clad with the very rustic travertine. Oak veneer, black metal, microconcrete and black basalt complement the minimalistic interior theme.

© Hemant Patil
Cite: "Green & White House / Studio VDGA" 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958469/green-and-white-house-studio-vdga> ISSN 0719-8884

