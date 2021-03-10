Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. AllesWirdGut Win Competition to Redesign Historic Gösserhallen in Vienna

AllesWirdGut Win Competition to Redesign Historic Gösserhallen in Vienna

Save this article
AllesWirdGut Win Competition to Redesign Historic Gösserhallen in Vienna

AllesWirdGut has won the competition to redesign the historic Gösserhallen in Vienna's 10th district. The new approach aims to handle the existing structure with care, a concept that revives the industrial property with contemporary elements. Preserving the outer walls while introducing interiors for different uses, the team designed an "in-between" space that creates a new environment within the project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of expressiv
Courtesy of expressiv

The project builds upon the history of the Gösserhalle in Favoriten. Since its construction in 1902, this industrial building was originally used for the storage of beer in barrels, and most recently, repurposed as an event venue. Featuring a distinct façade with wide arches, the design leaves the original brickwork while taking the existing structure into the future. "While the exterior walls of the Gösserhalle are preserved, the existing roof is pulled down to create optimal conditions for a new three-story building that accommodates office spaces and a café enclosed by the historic walling."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AllesWirdGut
Courtesy of AllesWirdGut
Save this picture!
Courtesy of expressiv
Courtesy of expressiv

Between the former building depth and the interior is a new, tension-loaded three-meter space to evoke "magical moments like just right before a kiss." The concept of AllesWirdGut relies on prefabricated modular elements and a mix of materials like wood and copper.

News via AllesWirdGut

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "AllesWirdGut Win Competition to Redesign Historic Gösserhallen in Vienna" 10 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958308/alleswirdgut-win-competition-to-redesign-historic-gosserhallen-in-vienna> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream