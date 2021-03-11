Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021
Nina Barcelona Restaurant / Liat Eliav design studio

Nina Barcelona Restaurant / Liat Eliav design studio
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

© Jose Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Liat Eliav design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jose Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Oikos, Aldo Bernardi, AutoCAD, In & Out, Kavehome, La casa de las lámparas, Matter Barcelona
  • Design Team:Liat Eliav
  • Clients:Nina Barcelona
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Space is characterized by traditional building features, which were important for the studio to maintain. The main goal was to reach the right balance between the authentic attributes that radiate warmth and intimacy and the modern elements. This was achieved by uncovering the original building materials and leaving them exposed and raw in front of the high-end modern materials.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

The large windows allow the charm of the place to spill out in an inviting way for the people walking on the pedestrian and allow plenty of natural and pleasant light to get in at the same time.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

“Aldo Bernardi” large streetlamps installed on the stone wall have a dominant presence on a wall so powerful in its materiality and its height. Conversely, on the opposite wall, small bulbs were installed to produce a balance.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Preserving the original painted ceiling creates an authentic entrance foyer. It is no coincidence that the color pink was chosen to cover the bar, which produces the connector between them. The harmonious tension is also reflected in the floor, terrazzo tiles were integrated with a smooth concrete floor.

Plan
Plan

The exposed electrical pipes, the air conditioning systems, and the technical lighting were chosen in natural color to maintain the industrial look.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

A round bar was designed in order to create an intimate atmosphere while sitting at the bar. Building the bar was challenging in itself, installing a rounded Carrera stone surface within rounded iron angles required perfect accuracy during production and installation. The bar was covered piece by piece from a roller shutter door.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Cite: "Nina Barcelona Restaurant / Liat Eliav design studio" 11 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

