Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. 19 Nassim Gallery / SCDA Architects

19 Nassim Gallery / SCDA Architects

Save this project
19 Nassim Gallery / SCDA Architects

© Aaron Pocock© Aaron Pocock© Aaron Pocock© Aaron Pocock+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Commercial Architecture, Showroom
Singapore
  • Lead Architect:Soo K. Chan
  • Design Team:Jin Oon, Sumina Surya, Wesley Liew, Yap Shee Leng, Faye Dy-Liacco, Amanda Tiong
  • Developper:Parksville Developme Private Limited
  • Mep Consultants:Squire Mech Private Limited
  • Contractor:Sunpeak Construction Private Limited
  • Country:Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by Mid-Century Modern design, the Sales Gallery of 19 Nassim Gallery’s showcases a holistic approach in the architecture, interior and landscape, resulting in a bespoke and boutique space that reiterates the design methodology of the main development.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

19 Nassim Gallery’s architecture is expressed through minimal structural framework expanding from the stone cladded, interlocked rectangular box, organized around a sculptural tree courtyard. Conceived as a floating volume, the building situates itself amongst a continuous landscape plane, exhibiting serenity and simplicity, creating an unobstructed free flowing space within.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Placing importance on the sense of arrival, a water feature is introduced to mimic the estuary courtyard in the main development. Together with the well-articulated landscape, the building offers a welcoming gesture that connects nature with architecture. Guests are greeted by elegantly rich detailed screen which layered the minimalist interior, acting as a canvas to allow the story of the design to unfold. The project model settles on top of the interlocked counter that closely reflects the building’s architectural approach.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

With the main development set in a lush tropical landscape, close to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, 19 Nassim Gallery is designed to evoke the similar sense of tranquility, embodying the concept of garden living at its doorstep. Accentuated with thoughtful design details, the project strives to set a new standard for contemporary cosmopolitan living within the tropics.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SCDA Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomSingapore
Cite: "19 Nassim Gallery / SCDA Architects" 09 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958209/19-nassim-gallery-scda-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream