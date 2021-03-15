Houses in Colombia: Shade, Ventilation, and Nature

For houses throughout the world, the barriers between the inside and outside of houses are solid and well-defined, allowing the spaces within the home to be protected from the weather conditions outside and made comfortable for the inhabitants inside. In countries like Colombia, which sit close to the equator and enjoy a warm, subtropical climate, temperatures average just above ideal thermal comfort.
Here we've compiled a selection of Colombian houses that demonstrate the use of natural ventilation, allowing them to incorporate the surrounding landscape in their interiors. Keep reading to take a look inside these 21 unique living spaces:
Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos
Year: 2020
Location: Rio Negro, Antioquia
La Laguna House / David Macias
Year: 2019
Location: Villeta, Cundinamarca
Open/Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner
Year: 2019
Location: La Vega, Cundinamarca
Volcanes House / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Fiallo Atelier
Year: 2019
Location: Anapoima, Cundinamarca
J_p Casa de Campo / tresarquitectos
Year: 2019
Place: Peñol, Antioquia
House in Apulo / De La Carrera Cavanzo
Year: 2019
Place: Apulo, Cundinamarca
VO House / BAQUERIZO Arquitectos
Year: 2018
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca
Garden House / CONNATURAL
Year: 2017
Place: Medellín, Antioquia
Nilo Houses / Alberto Burckhard + Carolina Echeverri
Year: 2016
Place: Girardot, Cundinamarca
Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos
Year: 2016
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca
La Sabana House / C.H. Rannacher + Cristóbal Roig
Year: 2015
Place: Caribe Region
House 3 in Payandé Hill / Arquitectura en Estudio + Natalia Heredia
Year: 2013
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca