  Houses in Colombia: Shade, Ventilation, and Nature

Houses in Colombia: Shade, Ventilation, and Nature

Houses in Colombia: Shade, Ventilation, and Nature

For houses throughout the world, the barriers between the inside and outside of houses are solid and well-defined, allowing the spaces within the home to be protected from the weather conditions outside and made comfortable for the inhabitants inside. In countries like Colombia, which sit close to the equator and enjoy a warm, subtropical climate, temperatures average just above ideal thermal comfort.

Here we've compiled a selection of Colombian houses that demonstrate the use of natural ventilation, allowing them to incorporate the surrounding landscape in their interiors. Keep reading to take a look inside these 21 unique living spaces: 

Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos

Year: 2020
Location: Rio Negro, Antioquia

Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos. Image © Mateo Soto
Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos. Image © Mateo Soto

La Laguna House / David Macias

Year: 2019
Location: Villeta, Cundinamarca

La Laguna House / David Macias. Image © Daniel Segura
La Laguna House / David Macias. Image © Daniel Segura

Open/Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner

Year: 2019
Location: La Vega, Cundinamarca

Open / Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez
Open / Closed House / Juan Pablo Aschner. Image © Mateo Pérez

Volcanes House / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Fiallo Atelier

Year: 2019
Location: Anapoima, Cundinamarca

Volcanes House and Ocobo House / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Fiallo Atelier. Image © Carlos Alberto Martínez Valencia
Volcanes House and Ocobo House / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Fiallo Atelier. Image © Carlos Alberto Martínez Valencia

J_p Casa de Campo / tresarquitectos

Year: 2019
Place: Peñol, Antioquia

J_p Casa de Campo / tresarquitectos. Image © Trípode Urbano
J_p Casa de Campo / tresarquitectos. Image © Trípode Urbano

House in Apulo / De La Carrera Cavanzo

Year: 2019
Place: Apulo, Cundinamarca

House in Apulo / De La Carrera Cavanzo. Image © Mateo Pérez
House in Apulo / De La Carrera Cavanzo. Image © Mateo Pérez

VO House / BAQUERIZO Arquitectos

Year: 2018
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca

VO House / BAQUERIZO Arquitectos. Image © Andrés Valbuena
VO House / BAQUERIZO Arquitectos. Image © Andrés Valbuena

Garden House / CONNATURAL

Year: 2017
Place: Medellín, Antioquia

Garden House / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramírez Marín
Garden House / CONNATURAL. Image © Isaac Ramírez Marín

Nilo Houses / Alberto Burckhard + Carolina Echeverri

Year: 2016
Place: Girardot, Cundinamarca

Nilo Houses / Alberto Burckhard + Carolina Echeverri. Image © Juan Antonio Monsalve
Nilo Houses / Alberto Burckhard + Carolina Echeverri. Image © Juan Antonio Monsalve

Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos

Year: 2016
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca

Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Gomez
Dos Maderos House / Jaime Rendon Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Gomez

La Sabana House / C.H. Rannacher + Cristóbal Roig

Year: 2015
Place: Caribe Region

La Sabana House / C.H. Rannacher + Cristóbal Roig. Image © Javier González
La Sabana House / C.H. Rannacher + Cristóbal Roig. Image © Javier González

House 3 in Payandé Hill / Arquitectura en Estudio + Natalia Heredia

Year: 2013
Place: Villeta, Cundinamarca

House 3 in Payandé Hill / Arquitectura en Estudio + Natalia Heredia. Image © David Uribe
House 3 in Payandé Hill / Arquitectura en Estudio + Natalia Heredia. Image © David Uribe

Santiago Baraya
Cite: Baraya, Santiago. "Houses in Colombia: Shade, Ventilation, and Nature" [Casas en Colombia: Sombra, ventilación y naturaleza] 15 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

