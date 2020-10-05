Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos

Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos

© Anita Calero (Architectural Digest)© Mateo Soto

Houses, House Interiors
Rionegro, Colombia
  Engineering:For construction and execution. Bioclimática - Juan Arstizabal
  Landscape:Vivero El Capiro - Carlos Lopez and Laura Pelaez
  Consultants Pool And Outdoor Deck:Ambiente Azul, Andres Gaitan
  City:Rionegro
  Country:Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. After a trip to Japan, the owner came back determined to recreate a space that felt completely tranquil, and wanted to inhabit the house more like a sanctuary rather than a home.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Plan - House
Plan - House
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

The house was initially planned as a reform of an existing home, which is why the original layout was left untouched. Composed of two perpendicular volumes, which were opened up by a tall, imposing pitched roof, the house was cut across by a naturally illuminated wood corridor. As the project progressed and became more ambitious, the entire outdoor layout was proposed and added to the construction as a second phase. 

© Anita Calero (Architectural Digest)
© Anita Calero (Architectural Digest)
Section 01
Section 01
© Anita Calero (Architectural Digest)
© Anita Calero (Architectural Digest)

The design concept was proposed as an ode to Japanese simplicity juxtaposed with Scandinavian elegance. Light and materiality constitute essential themes that work together with balance and poise, having rigorous and detailed applications throughout the house. Furniture aesthetic is honest, simple and carefully curated. The entire space has a sense of coherence and balance. The same theme is translated into every detail of the house, creating a dialogue in every gesture and use of the space, details are meant to create a moments of awe. 

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Cinco Sólidos
"Dos Aguas House / Cinco Sólidos" 05 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

