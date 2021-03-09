Submit a Project Advertise
World
VALO Hotel & Work / Fyra

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Restaurants & Bars
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: Fyra
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  304
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Riikka Kantinkoski
Text description provided by the architects. Valo is a new hotel concept that offers hotel services, meeting, and coworking facilities. The hotel needed a combination of a multi-purpose bistro and a lounge bar to serve the hotel guests but also to function as an independent restaurant and a bar.

Fyra designed two different restaurant spaces for Valo, with Scandinavian commonality as the unifying roof theme. Nordic style is reflected in the material choices as well as in the atmosphere. The core of the plan for Elo bistro and the Suo bar is functionality. In the morning, both serve as the hotel’s breakfast room, during the day as a business lunch spot, and in the evening the bistro and bar serve local people in addition to the hotel guests. When choosing the furniture Fyra had to take into account heavy use and sufficient room to move around the furniture.

Beautifully patinated natural materials were preferred in Restaurant Elo's material choices. Ash parquet and ceramic tiling create light warm tones. Most of the furniture is designed by Fyra and commissioned from local carpenters and the rest comes from new Finnish design brands. The furniture of the Suo bar was also supposed to be suitable for dining. The business angle had to be taken into account e.g. as charging points for phone and computer.

